IIT Kanpur Hosts Its 13th Annual Entrepreneurial Summit from 17th January 2025

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 15 January 2025: The Entrepreneurship Cell of IIT Kanpur is excited to announce the 13th edition of its annual E-Summit, which will be held from January 17th to 19th, 2025. The summit's theme, "Reflections of Resilience," will explore the transformative power of challenges, showcasing how resilience serves as a driving force for innovation and growth.

Since its inception in 2012, the E-Summit has remained a vital hub for promoting innovation and shaping the future of entrepreneurship, serving as a platform for entrepreneurs, industry leaders, venture capitalists, mentors, and aspiring innovators to collaborate, exchange ideas, and empower each other.

Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, said, "The E-Summit has long been a symbol of entrepreneurial spirit, celebrating innovation and perseverance. With this year's theme, 'Reflections of Resilience,' we aim to honour the challenges, lessons, and breakthroughs that define entrepreneurial success. This edition is an opportunity for like-minded individuals to come together, collaborate, and empower the next generation of leaders to build not just businesses, but a resilient future."

This year's summit will bring together a range of prominent speakers and thought leaders. Alok Agarwal from Reliance and Naveen Tiwari from Scrabble will headline the "Top Table Talk," where they will share their insights on leadership and innovation. An engaging fireside chat with Sundararaman Ramamurthy from BSE Ltd will delve into the evolving landscape of business and financial markets. The summit will culminate with a closing ceremony featuring renowned figures like Rajat Sharma of India TV and Aman Gupta, Founder and CMO of Boat, who will share their perspectives on entrepreneurship and leadership. The event will also showcase digital innovators like Tharun Naik, who will inspire the next generation of creative disruptors.

A key highlight also includes the Shevolution Summit, a powerful platform for women in leadership, with prominent leaders like Vidita Kochar (Jewel Box) and Shruti Chaturvedi (India Action Project) discussing resilience, empowerment, and business leadership.

Proudly supported by the ODOP Scheme and MYUVA under MSME U.P., with additional collaboration from the Kotak School of Sustainability, C3i Hub, and SIIC, the summit will offer a range of workshops and competitions with a ₹30 lakh prize pool, providing participants the opportunity to showcase their entrepreneurial skills. Additionally, the Upstart'24 platform will help connect startups with venture capitalists, mentors, and investors, accelerating their journey from ideation to implementation.





