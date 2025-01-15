ixigo Launches The Ultimate Guide to Maha Kumbh 2025: Prayagraj Train & Flight Bookings Surge by 2.6X

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 15 January 2025: ixigo, India’s leading OTA for the Next Billion Users, has introduced a dedicated microsite to help devotees, pilgrims, and travellers plan for Maha Kumbh 2025, which is taking place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025. As the world’s largest spiritual gathering, Maha Kumbh draws millions of devotees and pilgrims from across the globe. ixigo’s microsite acts as a one-stop destination, providing a comprehensive guide to logistics, rituals, activities, and everything needed to navigate this extraordinary event seamlessly.



ixigo’s Maha Kumbh 2025 guide makes planning seamless by enabling travellers to book hotels, tents, flights, trains, and buses, all in one place. The microsite highlights key events like the auspicious bathing dates, ensuring you don’t miss the festival’s most significant moments. Powered by ixigo’s AI-driven tool PLAN, the guide offers tailored itineraries for every preference, including heritage walks, family-friendly activities, and photogenic spots. For a truly immersive experience, explore Prayagraj’s rich spiritual and cultural legacy through engaging videos showcasing iconic landmarks, must-visit temples, and local food trails.



As Maha Kumbh 2025 unfolds, ixigo has witnessed a 2.6x surge in flight and train bookings to Prayagraj and nearby areas. Flight bookings to Prayagraj have skyrocketed by 162% year-on-year, while Varanasi and Lucknow airports have seen growth of 127% and 42%, respectively. Train bookings have surged by 187% YoY, with solo travellers accounting for 57% of the total bookings, out of which 39% are women. Bus bookings have also seen a significant rise, with maximum traction seen from Delhi (27%), Nagpur (18%), and Jaipur (15%). Notably, Gen Z and millennials are driving the majority of bus bookings, reflecting their enthusiasm and active participation in this iconic spiritual gathering.



Speaking on this, Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO & Rajnish Kumar, Group Co-CEO, ixigo said, "Our Maha Kumbh 2025 micro-site is designed to empower millions of devotees and travellers with the essential tools and information to make their journey to the world’s largest spiritual gathering as smooth as possible. With an unprecedented surge in travel to Prayagraj, leading to significant growth in flight, train, and bus bookings, our platform offers a one-stop guide to help pilgrims plan every aspect of their journey. From travel logistics to rituals and activities, our goal is to ensure a seamless and stress-free experience for travellers from every corner of the world."





