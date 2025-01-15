عربي


President Ramaphosa Attends The Presidential Inauguration In Moçambique


1/15/2025 8:17:43 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Maputo today, 15 January 2025, to attend the inauguration of the President-Elect of the Republic of Moçambique, His Excellency Daniel Chapo, following the Presidential, Legislative and Provincial elections which were held in Moçambique on 9 October 2024.

The inauguration of President-Elect Chapo provides an opportunity for all the people of Moçambique to work together towards peace, democracy and development.

President Ramaphosa is looking forward to working closely with President-Elect Chapo in further strengthening the existing strong fraternal relations between the two countries and looks forward to seeing Mozambicans come together in the spirit of unity and cooperation as they build a brighter future.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, and Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

