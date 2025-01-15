L.E.B. Electric Makes Donation To Support U.S. Military Veterans In Interim Housing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

electric-president-bill.jpeg" width="300" height="225" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

L.E.B. Electric President William Parker presents a donation to United Veterans Beacon House (UVBH) Chief Operating Officer Jacqueline DeLeonardis, for their gift card program, benefitting their interim residents.

Delivery of Gift Cards to the United Veterans Beacon House bridges gap between dry goods and healthy food products for Veterans

- William ParkerAMITYVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As part of their community giving initiative, L.E.B Electric contributed $1,000 in gift cards to the United Veterans Beacon House gift card program, benefitting their interim housing residents. This donation bridges the gap between dry goods that the veterans receive every week as a delivery from the program, and healthy fresh meats, fruits, vegetables, and dairy products that they can purchase.The United Veterans Beacon House (UVBH) was founded in 1994 with headquarters in Bay Shore, New York. UVBH provides essential services to help veterans get back on their feet, including but not limited to veteran residential, employment, stabilization and advancement programs. For more information on the United Veterans Beacon House, please visit .“The United Veterans Beacon House does amazing work to assist Long Island veterans to develop a sense of self-worth and independence,” said L.E.B. Electric President William Parker.“L.E.B. Electric is proud to support their mission and donate these gift cards in the hope that our veterans, who fought tirelessly to protect our freedoms, can have a better quality of life.”About L.E.B ElectricFounded in 1986, L.E.B Electric is Long Island's premier electrical contractor. Fully licensed and insured, the company has worked on 2,000 electrical related projects ranging from public works to healthcare facilities, office buildings, stadiums, arenas, industrial warehouses, schools and multifamily buildings. They have a robust low voltage and maintenance division serving Long Island businesses of all sizes.

