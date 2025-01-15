MLK Interfaith Service To Be Held On Monday, January 20Th In Tampa, FL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Monday, January 20th, the public is invited to join faith and community leaders for an Interfaith Service dedicated to honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The program will bring together leaders from various religious and spiritual communities to reflect on Dr. King's commitment to peace, justice, and equality.

This year's event will take place at Allen Temple A.M.E. Church at 5:00pm, with a lineup of thought-provoking speeches and by an interfaith choir. Rev. Alan Harris will provide the keynote address. The program aims to promote unity and understanding across faiths while celebrating Dr. King's message of nonviolence and social change. Participants are invited to come together in a spirit of reflection and solidarity.

“We are thrilled to host this important program each year to honor the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.," said Roy Kaplan, Interfaith committee member and past Executive Director of the Tampa Chapter of the National Conference for Communities and Justice (NCCJ). "Celebrations on MLK day give opportunity for people from all walks of life and religious backgrounds to unite in a shared commitment to peace and equality.”

The event is free and open to the public, with all community members encouraged to attend. Special guests include local faith leaders, community organizers, and activists who will offer reflections on Dr. King's message in the context of current societal challenges. A reception will follow the program, offering an opportunity for further fellowship and networking.

For more information about the MLK Interfaith Service, please contact Tammy Briant Spratling of Community Tampa Bay

About Community Tampa Bay:

Community Tampa Bay INC is an anti-discrimination nonprofit that envisions a community free from all forms of discrimination. Founded as a chapter of the National Conference for Christian and Jews (NCCJ), the organization is committed to promoting interfaith dialogue and educational opportunities for cross-cultural interaction.

