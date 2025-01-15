Assetto Corsa EVO, DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS, SMITE 2 & Honkai: Star Rail Launch with NVIDIA DLSS

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai United Arab Emirates, January 15, 2025: On January 30th, NVIDIA DLSS will get even better with the launch of DLSS 4. Featuring improvements to all existing DLSS technologies and NVIDIA’s new DLSS Multi Frame Generation performance multiplier, NVIDIA DLSS 4 will deliver supreme speed and superior visuals, powered by AI.



NVIDIA DLSS is a suite of neural rendering technologies powered by GeForce RTX Tensor Cores that boosts frame rates while delivering crisp, high-quality images that rival native resolution rendering. NVIDIA is upgrading DLSS once again with the release of NVIDIA DLSS 4, featuring DLSS Multi Frame Generation for GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards and laptops, and upgrades to all other DLSS technologies. DLSS Multi Frame Generation generates up to three additional frames per traditionally rendered frame, working in unison with the complete suite of DLSS technologies to multiply frame rates by up to 8X over traditional brute-force rendering. This massive performance improvement on GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards unlocks stunning 4K 240 FPS fully ray-traced gaming.



NVIDIA DLSS 4 also introduces the biggest upgrade to its AI models since the release of DLSS 2.0 in 2020. NVIDIA DLSS Ray Reconstruction, NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution, and NVIDIA DLAA will now be powered by the graphics industry’s first real-time application of ‘transformers,’ the same advanced architecture powering frontier AI models like ChatGPT, Flux, and Gemini.



NVIDIA app users can upgrade games and apps to use these enhancements. 75 DLSS games and apps featuring Frame Generation can be upgraded to DLSS Multi Frame Generation on GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. More than 700 games and applications feature RTX technologies, and each week new games are released.



KUNOS Simulazioni and 505 Games' Assetto Corsa EVO, which enters Early Access on January 16th, represents a major leap forward in the Assetto Corsa universe, offering a significantly enriched sim-racing experience. Assetto Corsa EVO introduces a wealth of features and gameplay modes, only made possible by KUNOS’ new proprietary engine, supporting a full 24-hour race cycle, cutting-edge lighting, dynamic weather and track conditions, and photorealistic visuals. The game will include cars from different classes spanning years of motoring history. From road cars, classics, hypercars, and race cars, each vehicle is reproduced through KUNOS’ advanced system that simulates mechanical, electronic, and aerodynamic performance, raising the bar of realism even higher.



Assetto Corsa EVO will also have day 0 support for NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution, ensuring sim racers with Surround triple-monitor setups can achieve fast frame rates. Throughout Early Access, Assetto Corsa EVO’s technology and features will be expanded, and an open-world map recreating the legendary Nürburgring’s surroundings will be added in stages.



DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS, out January 17th, is a tactical action series of games that spans over 20 years that lets players take on the role of officers from the Romance of the Three Kingdoms while battling through hordes of soldiers in 1 vs. 1,000 gameplay. With this latest title, developer Omega Force and publisher KOEI TECMO GAMES return to these roots and deliver what the series has aimed for since its inception: the overwhelming sense of realism of a battlefield where large armies of opposing sides meet the exhilarating feeling of advancing with allies and pushing up the battle line and the thrill of striking down countless enemies. From the moment players enter battle, they can enable NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution and NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation to maximize performance on GeForce RTX graphics cards and laptops.



On January 15th, the new Version 3.0 "Paean of Era Nova" of Honkai: Star Rail launches, giving players access to the long-awaited new world of Amphoreus and a fresh chapter in the main story. Simultaneously, a new update for the PC edition of Honkai: Star Rail adds support for DLSS Super Resolution, enabling GeForce RTX gamers to accelerate performance at the highest resolutions and detail levels. Get ready to embark on the “Hero's Journey” with new playable characters and world storylines powered by the updated DLSS Super Resolution.



Hi-Rez Studios and Titan Forge Games’ SMITE 2 goes free to play on January 14th. Become a god and wage war in SMITE 2, the long-awaited sequel to the legendary third-person MOBA. SMITE 2’s free-to-play launch is accompanied by a new game update, adding a fresh batch of content, and also includes support for DLSS Super Resolution, DLAA, and NVIDIA Reflex.



In TankHead, players step into the role of Whitaker, a sleepwalker who illegally ventures into the ECA on missions to recover high-value items. To survive the harsh environment in TankHead, Whitaker ‘tele-projects’ his consciousness into a Needle—a robust drone able to withstand the ECA’s unforgiving conditions. By controlling both the body and turret of these special weapons, players must master maneuvering to keep their armor facing the enemy while shielding vulnerable motors. This distinct tank warfare system forms the heart of TankHead. Gamers entering battle in TankHead can enhance their experience by accelerating frame rates with NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution and Frame Generation.



More DLSS integrations are arriving soon for a host of games. Return regularly for a rundown of the next DLSS and RTX titles, and click here to see the full list of over 700 RTX-enhanced games and apps.







MENAFN15012025003654000333ID1109093243