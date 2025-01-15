Russian Airstrike: Fire At Critical Infrastructure Facility In Prykarpattia Region Extinguished
Date
1/15/2025 8:09:51 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A warehouse at an infrastructure facility in Prykarpattia caught fire after Russian shelling. The fire has been extinguished.
The State Emergency Service in the Ivano-Frankivsk region announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“On the morning of January 15, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Ivano-Frankivsk region. As a result of the enemy shelling, a fire broke out over 150 square meters in a warehouse at one of the critical infrastructure facilities. The fire was quickly extinguished by rescuers,” the report says.
It is noted that 59 rescuers and 22 pieces of equipment were deployed to the scene of the fire.
Read also: Zelensky
: Russians attack Ukraine with over 40 missile
As Ukrinform reported, Russia attacked gas infrastructure in three regions across Ukraine. The air defense forces intercepted and shot down 30 missiles and 47 drones.
Photo: SES
MENAFN15012025000193011044ID1109093232
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.