Russian Airstrike: Fire At Critical Infrastructure Facility In Prykarpattia Region Extinguished

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A warehouse at an infrastructure facility in Prykarpattia caught fire after Russian shelling. The fire has been extinguished.

The State Emergency Service in the Ivano-Frankivsk region announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

“On the morning of January 15, Russian launched a missile attack on the Ivano-Frankivsk region. As a result of the enemy shelling, a fire broke out over 150 square meters in a warehouse at one of the critical infrastructure facilities. The fire was quickly extinguished by rescuers,” the report says.

It is noted that 59 rescuers and 22 pieces of equipment were deployed to the scene of the fire.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia attacked gas infrastructure in three regions across Ukraine. The air defense forces intercepted and shot down 30 missiles and 47 drones.

Photo: SES