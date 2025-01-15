Orascom Development Appoints Hazem Helal as CEO of O West, Makadi Heights, and Byoum

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Orascom Development, the leading international developer of vibrant, integrated communities across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa, has announced the appointment of Hazem Helal as the CEO of O West, Makadi Heights, and Byoum by Orascom Development.



In support of Orascom Development's ambition to be an international developer of prime destinations, Helal will be responsible for driving performance and long-term value creation for three of the company’s integrated communities in Egypt: O West, Makadi Heights, and Byoum. Additionally, he will be an integral member of Orascom Development’s Executive Committee, reporting directly to Group CEO Omar El Hamamsy.



Hazem brings over 20 years of extensive expertise across diverse industries. Most recently, he served as Vice Chairman of El Ahly Sports Facilities Company, spearheading the development of a new stadium and sports city. Previously, as Commercial Director at Mountain View, he achieved remarkable growth, scaling sales from EGP 2 billion to over EGP 30 billion in five years. He began his corporate career at Procter & Gamble between 2004 to 2016, advancing to Commercial Director where he led commercial operations in several markets in the Middle East.



Omar El Hamamsy, Group CEO of Orascom Development, said: “We are pleased to announce the appointment of Hazem Helal as CEO of O West, Makadi Heights and Byoum. In this role, Helal will guide our team in their efforts to continue developing these areas as world-class destinations. Given his extensive experience in real estate development and his track record of success, we are confident that he will advance our commitment to innovation and excellence, which are fundamental to being a world-class developer of destinations and towns.”



Hazem Helal, CEO of O West, Makadi Heights, and Byoum, commented: “I am proud to join Orascom Development and to have the opportunity to lead the teams in these remarkable destinations. O West, Makadi Heights, and Byoum hold significant potential for growth and innovation, and I am eager to work diligently to unlock this potential, ensuring that we provide meaningful value to our customers and communities. I look forward to collaborating with the teams to shape towns that embody the company’s dedication to excellence and further strengthen its reputation as a leading developer of integrated destinations.”



Alongside his professional endeavors, Helal is an active member of the Real Estate Committee at the American Chamber of Commerce in Egypt. He is also a passionate angel investor and a proud board member of several startups. He holds degrees from Harvard Business School and the Engineering School of The American University in Cairo.



