5G Smart Farming Market To Hit USD 113.16 Billion By 2034, Growing At 18.24% CAGR Transforming Agriculture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

5G Smart Farming Market

Technological progression in the Internet of Things and smart devices is driving the demand.

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 5G Smart Farming MarketOur 5G smart farming market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.The most recent research study by Polaris Market Research reveals that the 5G smart farming market is anticipated to flourish at a stable rate. With a projected CAGR of 18.24%, the market was valued at USD 21.80 billion in 2024. It is ready to grow to USD 113.16 billion by 2034.Market IntroductionFor 5G in agriculture to assist enhance farming productivity, the machine requires to be linked with IoT sensors. However, additional computing power will be needed to operate this machinery. Centralized AI is also an important element as it can offer an immediate approach to a massive aggregate of real-time data observing functions.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sample?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01Shortly, nameless battery-fueled drone sprayers will assist farmers in enhancing the rearing of crops by utilizing an appropriate quantity of pesticides for meticulously timed spells. The National Institute of Agro-machinery Innovation and Creation (CHIAIC) in Luoyang instigated a hydrogen fuel-cell electric tractor in June 2020. The contemporary version the ET504-H, exhibits an innovative aspect and is armed with 5G mobile communication technology pushing the 5G smart farming market demand.Top Companies:Understanding key players and their initiatives provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape and emerging opportunities in the market. Here are the top companies in the market:.Trimble Inc..AG Leader Technology.Huawei.Dronetech.Ericsson.Deere and Company.LumiGrow.Raven Industries.DroneDeploy.Vodacom.Indigo AgRequest for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01Market Drivers and OpportunitiesGrowing Demand for Precision Farming: The growing demand for precision farming is disbursed to ignite the market growth during the forecast period. This is propelled by the requirement for productive agricultural practices that improve produce and decrease resource intake, boosting the demand for 5G smart farming market growth.Increasing Funding in 5G Infrastructure: Several governments and agricultural bodies are funding and reinforcing the advancement of the 5G framework and smart farming technologies. Enterprises, allotments, and investing programs targeted at progressing agricultural invention and digital framework decrease fiscal barricades and inspire the acquisition of smart technologies amidst farmers and agribusinesses.Rising Labor Prices: Growing labor prices and labor deficiencies globally have speeded the acquisition of smart framing practices amidst native producers to encounter the elevated demand for locally yielded farming commodities globally.Segmental Analysis:.The 5G smart farming market segmentation is based on component, application, and region..By component analysis, the hardware segment held the largest market share. This is due to growing demand and technological progression in sensors, drones, robotic systems, and smart tractors..By application analysis, the water management segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to the growth in consciousness about water dearth and expenses linked with extensive water flows towards dissipation.Regional Overview:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the 5G smart farming market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of steady internet connections in rural areas and the growing precision of precision farming.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region's growing government capabilities and elevated demand for farm-yielded commodities fuel the regional market expansion.Inquire more about this Report Before Purchase:/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01FAQs:How much is the 5G smart farming market?The market size was valued at USD 21.80 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 113.16 billion by 2034.What does the 5G smart farming market report cover?The market report covers revenue forecast, market competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends.Which segment, based on component, led the market?The hardware segment led the market during the forecast period.What is the market growth rate?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 18.24% during the forecast period.Browse PMR's 5G Smart Farming Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:5G Smart Farming Market Size is Ready to Grow to USD 113.16 Billion by 2034 With a Projected CAGR of 18.24%Browse More Research Reports:Consumer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) Market:Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) Market:Wireless Gigabit Market:Blockchain Security Market:Warehouse Management System Market:About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Likhil G

Polaris Market Research and Consulting

+1 929-297-9727

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.