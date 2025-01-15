Customers Can Now Buy The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia In Vacaville, California

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Toyota Crown Signia captures attention with its hammerhead front-end design, distinctive LED headlights and bold grille. Inside, are greeted with a spacious, premium cabin designed to improve every ride. The fixed panoramic roof invites natural light, enhancing the sense of openness, while leather-trimmed accents and heated front and rear seats ensure comfort, whether on cool nights or warm afternoons.

Efficiency takes center stage with Toyota's advanced hybrid system, offering an estimated 38 combined mpg. The Crown Signia also boasts an Electronic On-Demand AWD system, delivering up to 80% of power to the rear wheels when extra traction is needed. Whether navigating city streets or winding roads, drivers enjoy an effortless balance of fuel economy and confident handling.

For added practicality, the Crown Signia offers versatile cargo solutions. The hands-free liftgate allows smooth access to the trunk-perfect for loading groceries or luggage. With second-row seats that fold flat, this modern crossover transforms to provide up to 68.8 cubic feet of cargo space, accommodating everything from sports equipment to weekend getaway essentials.

Tech-savvy drivers will appreciate the Crown Signia's advanced features. The 12.3-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen offers intuitive controls and voice-activated commands with phrases like "Hey, Toyota." Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM integration keep drivers connected, while the JBL® Premium Audio system delivers immersive sound with 11 speakers and an 800 W subwoofer.

Safety remains paramount, and Toyota Crown Signia is equipped with a suite of advanced driver assistance features. The Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert provide an extra layer of awareness, while the Front Cross-Traffic Alert adds confidence at busy intersections. Additionally, the Panoramic View Monitor and Digital Rearview Mirror ensure comprehensive visibility. Meanwhile, Parking Assist with Automatic Braking aids in tricky spots.

Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville

invites local drivers to experience the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia firsthand. Prospective buyers are requested to visit the dealership at 500 Orange Dr., Vacaville, California, or call 707-446-7000 to schedule a test drive.

SOURCE Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville