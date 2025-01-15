Middle Eastern conflicts worsen global hunger crisis, threatening future of children

(MENAFN) The worldwide hunger crisis has worsened due to Middle Eastern conflicts, making more youngsters susceptible to malnutrition and developmental problems and maybe endangering the future of a whole generation.



According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC, a global alliance that analyzes food insecurity, about 160 million people worldwide require immediate aid to prevent hunger.



According to the Global Report on Food Crises, the main causes of hunger in the Middle East and North Africa region are the conflicts in Gaza and Sudan, even if economic unrest and climate extremes are among the leading reasons globally.



In an already climate-stressed region, these wars have exacerbated food insecurity for millions of people by causing mass migration, upsetting supply systems, and significantly reducing agricultural output.



In addition to increasing the likelihood of food shortages for more people in Yemen, Lebanon, and Syria, the fighting in Gaza have worsened the region's climate catastrophe.



