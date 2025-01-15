Beijing labels US companies as "unreliable entities" amid growing tensions

(MENAFN) Beijing has officially designated at least seven US companies as “unreliable entities,” following a similar action by Washington earlier in January, which targeted Chinese companies allegedly linked to its military activities.



In a statement issued late Tuesday, China’s Commerce Ministry announced that these companies would be prohibited from engaging in any commercial activities related to China, as well as from making investments in the country. Furthermore, the chief executives of these companies will be barred from entering or working within Chinese territory.



The targeted firms have been penalized for their involvement in supplying arms to Taiwan, a region Beijing considers a breakaway province. The banned companies are Inter-Coastal Electronics, System Studies & Simulation, IronMountain Solutions, Applied Technologies Group, Axient, Anduril Industries, and Maritime Tactical Systems.



The Chinese Ministry criticized these actions, stating that they "seriously violate the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, interfere in China’s internal affairs, and undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

