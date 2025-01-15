Prisoner exchange agreement between Israel, Hamas nears completion

(MENAFN) The prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas is nearing completion, with intense efforts in Doha making significant headway on key issues. Qatar has presented two drafts of the agreement to both Israel and Hamas, with some details still pending, particularly regarding the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza. Hamas announced yesterday that ceasefire negotiations in Gaza have reached their final stages and expressed optimism that these talks would culminate in a clear and comprehensive deal. Hamas also held consultations with Palestinian factions to update them on the progress of the Doha discussions.



While Israel has finalized a list of Palestinian prisoners to be released in the exchange, the ceasefire agreement has widespread support within the Israeli government, despite opposition from extremists Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, who have threatened to destabilize the government if the agreement is signed. The first phase of the agreement will last 42 days and will involve a temporary halt to military operations, the withdrawal of Israeli forces eastward from populated areas, and a suspension of air activity in Gaza for 10 hours each day, extending to 12 hours on prisoner release days. Additionally, displaced people will begin returning to northern Gaza on the seventh day of the agreement.



The agreement also includes the release of 33 Palestinian prisoners by Hamas in the first phase, including women, children, and the elderly, in exchange for a number of Israeli prisoners. Hamas will also release all living Palestinian women and children in exchange for 30 children and women for each Israeli prisoner. As the agreement progresses, Hamas is expected to release 3 civilian prisoners on the first day, with further releases occurring every seven days. By the sixth week, Hamas will have released all civilian prisoners from this phase, and Israel will release a corresponding number of Palestinian prisoners. If the planned number of living prisoners is not reached, their bodies will be included in the exchange. According to Yedioth Ahronoth, if the agreed number of living prisoners is not reached, their bodies will be part of the exchange, and by the sixth week, Israel will release all Palestinian women and children detained since October 7, 2023.

