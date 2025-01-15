U.S. Communications Coordinator confirms Biden emphasized importance of maintaining support for Ukraine

(MENAFN) U.S. Communications Coordinator John Kirby confirmed that President Joe Biden emphasized the importance of maintaining support for Ukraine during discussions with his successor, Donald Trump. Biden urged continued aid to Ukraine to ensure the country is in a strong position for potential negotiations with Russia. Kirby stated that the talks with the President-elect were focused on sustaining support for Ukraine and maintaining momentum so that Ukraine could approach negotiations from a position of strength when the time comes.



U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also weighed in, asserting that cutting off weapon supplies to Ukraine in an effort to force peace talks with Russia is an "inappropriate" move, though he acknowledged it remains an option. Sullivan clarified that the U.S. should not pressure Ukraine to surrender, calling such an action an improper use of American influence, but noted that theoretically, this option is still on the table.



Sullivan emphasized that it is not right for the U.S. to dictate the terms of negotiations for Ukraine, a country fighting for its survival, unless the conflict directly involves the U.S. He argued that the U.S. should not impose conditions on Ukraine regarding peace talks, especially as long as the country is not dragging the U.S. into the war. Furthermore, Sullivan did not support the idea that the U.S. should dictate Ukraine’s final status while continuing to supply weapons to Kiev.

MENAFN15012025000045015687ID1109092925