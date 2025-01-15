Russian Strike On Kramatorsk: Injury Toll Grows To Six, Including Two Children
Date
1/15/2025 7:06:55 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured in Russia's shelling of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, on Wednesday morning has increased to six, including two children.
This was announced on facebook by the head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko, Ukrinform reports.
“As of 11:30, six people, including two children, were injured as a result of an enemy strike on a high-rise building in Kramatorsk,” Honcharenko said.
Read also:
Russians attack gas
infrastructure in three Ukraine's regions
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops shelled civilian infrastructure in Kramatorsk on the morning of January 15. Previous reports indicated that three civilians were injured, including a six-year-old girl.
MENAFN15012025000193011044ID1109092918
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.