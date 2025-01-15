Russian Strike On Kramatorsk: Injury Toll Grows To Six, Including Two Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people in Russia's shelling of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, on Wednesday morning has increased to six, including two children.

This was announced on by the head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko, Ukrinform reports.

“As of 11:30, six people, including two children, were injured as a result of an enemy strike on a high-rise building in Kramatorsk,” Honcharenko said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian shelled civilian infrastructure in Kramatorsk on the morning of January 15. Previous reports indicated that three civilians were injured, including a six-year-old girl.























