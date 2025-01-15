China adds seven US firms to unreliable entity list for selling arms to Taiwan

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, China's of Commerce (MOC) announced that seven U.S. companies have been added to its unreliable entity list due to their role in selling arms to Taiwan. The decision, made by the unreliable entity list work mechanism in line with Chinese laws and regulations, has resulted in a range of restrictive measures being imposed on these companies.



The companies now included on the list are Inter-Coastal Electronics, System Studies & Simulation, IronMountain Solutions, Applied Technologies Group, Axient, Anduril Industries, and Maritime Tactical Systems. As a result, these companies are banned from participating in any import or export activities with China and are prohibited from making new investments in the country.



Additionally, senior executives from these companies are now banned from entering China. Any existing work permits or residency qualifications for these individuals will be revoked, and no new permits or qualifications will be issued, according to the MOC.



In a statement addressing the decision, a spokesperson for the MOC explained that the U.S. has been engaging in frequent arms sales to Taiwan, which undermines the one-China principle and violates the three joint communiques between China and the U.S. These actions are seen as a breach of international law and a threat to the peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

