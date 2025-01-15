Taylor Morrison Announces Date For Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Webcast Conference Call
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC ) ("Taylor Morrison"), a leading national developer and homebuilder, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2024 results before the market opens on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Taylor Morrison will hold a conference call to discuss its results the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.
to receive a unique passcode and dial-in information. The call will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website.
About Taylor Morrison
Headquartered in
Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands-including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade and Yardly. From 2016-2025, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research.
Our long-standing commitment to sustainable operations is highlighted in our annual Sustainability and Belonging Report .
For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit .
