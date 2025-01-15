Taylor Morrison Announces Date For Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Webcast Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC ) ("Taylor Morrison"), a leading national developer and homebuilder, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2024 results before the opens on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Taylor Morrison will hold a call to discuss its results the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

to receive a unique passcode and dial-in information. The call will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website.

Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands-including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade and Yardly. From 2016-2025, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research.

