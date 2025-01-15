Netanyahu states prisoner swap with Hamas could be finalized in 'days or hours’

(MENAFN) A prisoner swap agreement with the Palestinian organization Hamas might be completed in "days or hours," according to Israeli Prime on Tuesday.



Israeli outlets Yedioth Ahronoth and 12 reported on his comments.



Netanyahu stated that he is "ready for a prolonged cease-fire on condition that all the abductees are returned" when meeting with the relatives of Israeli prisoners kept in Gaza.



“It is a matter of days or hours. We are waiting for Hamas's response, and then we can start immediately,” he stated.



Netanyahu, who has refused former suggestions, repeated that advancement rely on Hamas's answer.



“Hamas has not yet responded. Everything circulating in the field is mere speculation. Once (US) President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20, the rules of the game will change dramatically,” he also said.



Netanyahu also preventively released a caution, declaring that “any violation of the cease-fire will be met with a severe and strong response -- one involving a type of warfare we have not seen before.”



