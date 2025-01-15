US Government To Provide $770 Checks To Wildfire Victims In California

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) American have reported that of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles are receiving $770 checks to help meet their basic living needs.

On Tuesday, January 14, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that the would provide $770 checks to individuals affected by the California wildfires. These funds are intended to cover essential expenses such as baby formula, medicine, clothing, and food.

According to Fox News, approximately 33,000 people who have been impacted by the fires have requested assistance since Monday afternoon. Following the government's decision to distribute these checks, nearly 6,000 individuals have been approved for the payments, amounting to a total of $5.1 million spent through this program.

It has been a week since the devastating wildfires began in the suburbs of Los Angeles, resulting in at least 25 deaths and the destruction of around 15,500 hectares of land.

U.S. media outlets, citing weather agencies' predictions of strong winds and dry storms in Southern California, have reported that stronger winds are expected to spark new wildfires in Los Angeles. However, firefighters have stated that approximately 35% of the fire is now under control.

The federal government's financial support aims to provide immediate relief to those who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the wildfires. These payments are part of ongoing efforts to assist the affected communities in rebuilding and managing daily necessities during this difficult time.

As firefighting efforts continue, authorities remain on high alert for the potential spread of the fires due to the predicted severe weather conditions. The priority remains to contain the flames and prevent further damage to the region.

