Denmark announces its openness to increase US army existence in Greenland

(MENAFN) Denmark has privately approached President-elect Donald Trump’s team, signaling its willingness to discuss expanding the US military presence in Greenland, Axios reported on Saturday. This comes after sparked controversy by suggesting the US should purchase the self-governing Arctic island from Denmark, a proposal that has been met with resistance from Copenhagen.



While Denmark has emphasized that Greenland is not for sale, it is open to talks regarding any US requests related to the island. The Danish seeks to avoid a public confrontation with Trump and has sought clarification from his team regarding his comments.



Greenland, a strategically important location, has hosted American military forces since World War II, with the US maintaining a military base there. Trump, who will take office on January 20, has expressed that acquiring the island is essential for US national security.



However, both Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland's pro-independence leader, Mute Egede, have firmly rejected the idea of selling Greenland to the US. Frederiksen recently stated that she had proposed negotiations to Trump's team, with a focus on strengthening Western security. Egede, on the other hand, reaffirmed Greenland's commitment to independence, asserting that the island’s future lies in the hands of its people, not Denmark or the US.

MENAFN15012025000045015687ID1109092646