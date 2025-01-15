Proposals, Surprise Cameo By Chris Martin's Dad: 10 Viral Moments From Coldplay Abu Dhabi Shows

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) What a week it has been for the UAE capital! With four back-to-back sold-out shows from January 9 to January 14, Chris Martin and his bandmates brought their trademark trifecta of music, light, and spectacle to the city. Fans from every corner of the world – UAE residents, tourists, superfans, and even a few first-timers – flocked to Zayed Sports City Stadium, making these concerts the ultimate January highlight.

And let's be honest, Coldplay doesn't do anything halfway. These shows were packed with jaw-dropping production: balloons and planet-structures bouncing through the crowd, LED wristbands flashing across the sea of crowd, glittering confetti showers, and fireworks that lit up the Abu Dhabi night sky. The scale of the spectacle was enough to leave anyone spellbound.

Coldplay-concert-Abu Dhabi

But here's what makes Coldplay special: beyond the bells and whistles, they know how to make every fan feel like part of the show. Over six unforgettable days, our social media feeds exploded with one viral moment after another.

From helping couples with gender reveals and marriage proposals to Chris flexing his Arabic skills and even calling students on stage, the band left no stone unturned to ensure fans had a night to remember during their Abu Dhabi stint.

Missed the fun? Don't worry, we've got you covered with the top 10 Coldplay Abu Dhabi moments that took social media by storm.

1. Chris Martin speaks in Arabic

Let's be real, nothing wins hearts in the Middle East like a genuine effort to speak Arabic. So, when Chris said“Shukran” and“Habibi” on stage, the crowd erupted in cheers. Fans couldn't stop gushing over how Chris made them feel seen and appreciated. Bonus points for the flawless pronunciation, Chris – we're impressed!

2. A message for Gaza and the West Bank

In a heartfelt moment, Coldplay dedicated a song to the people of Gaza and the West Bank, sending love and solidarity to those facing hardships. The gesture resonated deeply with the crowd, with fans praising the band for using their platform to spread a message of unity. It was a moment of quiet reflection in an otherwise electrifying night.

3. Coldplay does gender reveals

Forget pink or blue balloons at a baby shower – how about Coldplay making the big announcement at a sold-out concert? That's exactly what happened when Chris helped a couple reveal they're having a baby girl.

With the couple getting emotional on the Coldplay Cam and the crowd cheering in unison, it was truly the most epic gender reveal of all time.

4. Fan shoutouts & surprise cameo

Chris has a knack for spotting fans in the crowd, and Abu Dhabi was no exception. Lucky fans from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were invited on stage to soak up the spotlight. Their joy was infectious, and the Internet couldn't get enough of these wholesome interactions.

During Coldplay's final show in Abu Dhabi, Chris gave a heartfelt shoutout to his father, Anthony Martin, who was present in the audience. Spotting his dad on the Coldplay Cam, he paused to acknowledge him, singing, "I know him very well, I do because up on the screen, that's my dad!"

5. Students, exams, and apologies

Imagine skipping an exam to attend a Coldplay concert and then ending up on stage. That's exactly what happened to a group of students who confessed their bold move to Chris mid-show. His response? A mix of humour and responsibility, as he invited the students on stage, apologised to their parents, and encouraged them to hit the books.

"Thank you for being here, but please promise me you'll go home and study tomorrow, or I'll feel bad. Imagine if I come back to Abu Dhabi in twenty years and end up with a terrible doctor,” Chris added.

6. Love was in the air

During Coldplay's final Abu Dhabi concert, a girl held up a sign reading, "Make him propose to me," catching Chris' attention, who read the sign aloud and playfully sang for the couple. The moment escalated when the man went down on one knee and proposed. The girl said yes, and the crowd erupted with cheers, celebrating the unforgettable moment.

Meanwhile, in the audience, romance was in full swing with other couples also popping the question. Love was definitely in the air – and on Instagram!

7. The moongoggles moment

Coldplay's moongoggles – oversized, glowing eyewear that felt straight out of a sci-fi blockbuster – became an instant fan favourite. Fans shared stunning videos captured through the band's iconic accessory, creating a magical spectacle of glowing hearts across the stadium that quickly went viral.

8. Elyanna x Coldplay: 'We Pray' steals the show

In a stunning surprise, Chilean-Palestinian artist Elyanna joined the band for a duet of 'We Pray'. The emotional performance left the audience teary-eyed and speechless. Several fans shared clips of it on social media, calling it one of the most beautiful collaborations they'd ever seen.

And that's not all! The powerhouse performer also created a Bollywood moment that sent fans into a frenzy, as she delivered an Arabic rendition of the famous Hindi song 'Deewani Mastani', originally featuring Indian actor Deepika Padukone.

9. The chillest fan on the kinetic bike

What's cooler than powering a Coldplay concert on a kinetic bike? Doing it while looking super chill on the Coldplay Cam. One fan in bright yellow became an instant Internet sensation for his relaxed vibe as he pedalled away, helping to keep the show sustainable. Concert goals, anyone?

10. The epic Mexican wave

There's something magical about a perfectly synchronised Mexican wave – and Coldplay fans nailed it. As the wave rippled across the stadium, it felt like the ultimate display of happiness and unity. Videos of the moment quickly made rounds on social media, proving that sometimes the simplest things bring the most joy.

From emotional gestures to laugh-out-loud moments, Coldplay's Abu Dhabi stint was a rollercoaster of emotions. After all, it's the band's ability to connect with their audience – whether through music, language, or simply letting fans steal the spotlight – is what made these concerts so special.

For those who couldn't be there, these viral moments are just a glimpse into the magic. And for the lucky ones who witnessed it live, we're pretty sure you're still wearing your moongoggles and replaying the memories on loop!

