COAS General Asim Munir Highlights Army-Public Bond, Urges Unity Against Terrorism
Date
1/15/2025 5:10:56 AM
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
Chief of army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has emphasized the unique bond between the people and the armed forces, stating that any narrative suggesting a rift is propagated from abroad with a specific agenda. Addressing Political leaders in Peshawar, General Munir reaffirmed the military's commitment to Pakistan's Sovereignty and unity.
He underscored Pakistan's desire for amicable relations with Afghanistan but highlighted concerns over the presence of the banned TTP in Afghanistan and cross-border terrorism.
He clarified that there is no large-scale operation underway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the army conducts intelligence-based targeted actions instead.
General Munir reiterated the importance of collective resolve against terrorism, stressing that“state comes before politics” and urging all to stand united for the nation's security. He also emphasized the swift implementation of the National Action Plan, which enjoys consensus among political parties.
