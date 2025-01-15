Lebanese Prime Minister-Designate Starts Parliamentary Talks To Form New Gov't

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam began non-binding parliamentary consultations on Wednesday as part of his mission to form the new government.

These consultations a process to learn about the opinions, demands and positions of the MPs regarding the new government. They constitute the first step for every prime minister-designate to proceed from there to the consultations that usually take place behind the scenes in the process of forming a new government.

In these consultations, which will continue until tomorrow evening at the parliament headquarters, Salam will meet with independent MPs and then parliamentary blocs.

The government being formed is the first government of the era of President Joseph Aoun, who was elected last Thursday.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun tasked Nawaf Salam to form a new government after binding parliamentary consultations in which he received 84 votes out of the total number of 128 parliament members. (end)

