Empower Signs An Agreement With Wasl Group To Provide 23,853 RT District Cooling Services To 'The Island' Project

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, has announced that it has signed an agreement with Wasl Group to provide district cooling services to 'The Island' project in Dubai with a capacity of 23,853 refrigeration tons (RT). This initiative aligns with both parties' commitment to support Dubai's development vision by implementing projects with energy-efficient and sustainable solutions. Empower stated that the of its high-quality cooling to 'The Island' project is expected to commence in Q1 2028.











The Island Project: A Global Destination with Exceptional Luxury Standards:

The Island by Wasl is a luxury beachfront development, spanning over a 10.5-hectare man-made island near Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Beach, and featuring 3 global hotel brands: MGM, Bellagio, and Aria. The project includes over 1,500 units including luxurious hotel apartments and villas with exceptional views. The Island will also feature an extended beachfront with a wide variety of cafés, restaurants, retail stores, and family entertainment options.





Empower's Contribution to the Project's Sustainability:

Empower confirmed its commitment to providing district cooling services using advanced systems designed to ensure energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. The network for the project has been tailored to meet the diverse cooling needs of The Island's facilities, adhering to the best environmental practices.

H.E. Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, CEO of Wasl Group, said;“We always strive to develop projects that set benchmarks in the real estate market. The Island project reflects our future vision for Dubai. Our partnership with Empower enhances the project's efficiency and effectiveness while supporting Dubai's environmental objectives and sustainable development goals.”

H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, added;“We are proud to collaborate with Wasl Group on this exceptional project, reflecting our commitment to contributing to Dubai's sustainability through innovative district cooling solutions. The Island project is not just a real estate venture; it is a model for architectural and environmental excellence.”

He emphasized that adding 'The Island' project to Empower's portfolio highlights developers' confidence in the company's reliable district cooling services, which saves up to 50% energy compared to conventional air conditioning systems. Empower focuses on serving leading real estate projects, particularly hotels, and currently serves more than 21% of Dubai's hotels. The company provides sustainable, world-class services across residential, commercial, hospitality, and entertainment facilities to support Dubai's leadership in reducing carbon emissions, in alignment with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

It is worth noting that Empower has previously signed several agreements with Wasl Group for its various projects, including the Wasl1 project, which features 13 residential towers. Empower to supply district cooling services to the Wasl1 project in phases with a total cooling capacity of 30,000 RT. The first phase is already connected and the remaining phases will be connected according to the agreement signed between the two parties. Empower also serves the Wasl Tower with 3,900 RT, a 303-meter-high skyscraper located on Sheikh Zayed Road, which is recognized for its iconic twisted design and the world's tallest ceramic façade.