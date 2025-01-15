Pakistani Police Ban Afghan Refugee Deportations From Islamabad After January 15: Official

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Sardar Ahmad Shakib, the Ambassador in Islamabad, stated that Pakistani have banned the exit of Afghans from the capital, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi after January 15.

The Taliban Embassy in Islamabad announced on Wednesday, January 15, that the ambassador had met with Filippo Grandi, the High Commissioner for Refugees at the United Nations.

The embassy further added that Pakistani police have prohibited the departure of both legally and illegally documented Afghan nationals from Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, Shakib expressed concerns about the recent arrests of Afghan migrants by Pakistani police and called for greater cooperation from international organizations.

He pointed out that even those with legal documents were being detained by the police, and that migrants were being heavily extorted for bribes.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees also expressed concern over the situation, stating that several meetings had been held with Pakistan's Ministry of Interior and Foreign Ministry to stop the detentions.

The ongoing detentions of Afghan migrants in Pakistan highlight the precarious situation faced by many refugees. These actions have led to increased fears and uncertainties, particularly for those who have fled Afghanistan in search of safety and stability.

As international bodies and Afghan officials seek to address the issue, the broader challenge remains: ensuring the protection and fair treatment of Afghan refugees. Continued dialogue between Pakistan and international organizations will be crucial in finding a solution that safeguards the rights of these vulnerable individuals.

