(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian of Culture recently led a five-day official mission to Benin. This visit aimed to bolster cultural cooperation between the two nations.



Minister Margareth Menezes headed the delegation, which engaged in various institutional and cultural activities. The delegation explored sacred and cultural sites in Benin.



They visited the Black and African Pantheon Museum and the Grand Mosque in Porto-Novo. Porto-Novo is often called the most Brazilian city in Benin due to its historical connections.



A key outcome of the mission was the establishment of the Cultural Agreements Implementation Committee. This committee will enhance cooperation in arts, audiovisual, and cultural heritage.



In addition, the committee's launch coincided with the Ancestral Cultures Festival in Cotonou and Ouidah. The trip highlighted the historical and cultural bonds between Brazil and Benin .







These ties stem from the shared customs and traditions brought by enslaved people to Brazil. Minister Menezes emphasized the importance of strengthening this relationship.



"We aim to expand and fortify our connection with Benin," Menezes stated. She expressed honor in representing President Lula and the Brazilian government in this initiative. Her words underscored the mission's significance in fostering bilateral relations.



Benin's Culture Minister, Jean-Michel Abimbola, also commented on the visit. He expressed joy in collaborating on future projects with the Brazilian delegation. These projects focus on reconnection, shared heritage, arts, and culture.



Abimbola praised the leadership of Presidents Lula and Patrice Talon. He credited their efforts for making this meeting possible. The minister's words reflected the mutual enthusiasm for strengthening ties between the two nations.



This diplomatic mission marks a significant step in Brazil-Benin relations. It showcases their commitment to cultural exchange and mutual understanding. The initiative promises to open new avenues for cooperation between these historically linked countries.

