Unite Oil & Gas Targets 25,000 BPD, Joins Congo Energy & Investment Forum (CEIF) 2025 As Silver Sponsor

Houston-based organization Unite Oil&Gas has joined the inaugural edition of the Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) as a Silver Sponsor. Yachtze Luchin, President and CEO,

will speak at the event, offering insights into the company's strategic projects and plans for the Republic of Congo.



Through its BOMOKO joint venture with ARIES Energy, Unite Oil&Gas is leading efforts to revitalize Congo's mature assets. The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding in November 2024 to establish the joint venture, a move Luchin has described as a key milestone. He emphasized that the partnership aligns with the company's mission to maximize Congo's oil and gas potential, while training and empowering local talent. This collaboration is expected to play a vital role in achieving the company's target of 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by the end of 2026.

The inaugural Congo Economic and Investment Forum, set for March 25-26, 2025 in Brazzaville, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

Unite Oil&Gas specializes in optimizing hydrocarbon resources often considered marginal by major oil companies in Africa. The company delivers a range of services including consulting, facility management, equipment supply, operations and comprehensive development and production solutions. In April 2024, Unite Oil&Gas signed a strategic energy services contract with Congolese national oil company Société nationale des pétroles du Congo to support drilling campaigns and investment projects aimed at boosting Congo's oil production.

By participating in CEIF 2025, Unite Oil&Gas reinforces its commitment to seizing growth opportunities in the Republic of Congo and underscores the importance of the forum as a platform for showcasing investments and engaging with Congolese energy authorities. CEIF 2025 offers a unique opportunity for companies to present their latest initiatives and connect with key market players.

