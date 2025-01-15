Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): Personnel

Swiss Re proposes new members for election to the Board of Directors

15.01.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Swiss Re proposes to elect Morten Hübbe and George Quinn as new Board of Directors members at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 11 April 2025 Philip Ryan and Sir Paul Tucker will not stand for re-election Zurich, 15 January 2025 – Swiss Re's Board of Directors proposes Morten Hübbe and George Quinn for election as new members of the Board at the upcoming AGM on 11 April 2025. Current Board members Philip Ryan and Sir Paul Tucker will not stand for re-election. Jacques de Vaucleroy, Swiss Re's Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "We are delighted to attract two outstanding industry professionals for election to our Board of Directors. Morten Hübbe and George Quinn bring extensive insurance experience, strong expertise in our core business and proven strategic skills." Morten Hübbe served as Group CEO of Tryg, Scandinavia's largest non-life insurer, from 2011 to 2023, and as Group CFO from 2002 to 2011. Before Tryg, he worked at Zurich Insurance Group and Almindelig Brand Insurance in Denmark. Morten Hübbe is currently Chairman of the Board of Trustly, Siteimprove and Conscia. He holds a Master's degree in Finance and Accounting from Copenhagen Business School. George Quinn served as Group CFO and a member of the Executive Committee at Zurich Insurance Group from 2014 until April 2024. From 1999 to 2014 he held various leadership roles at Swiss Re, most recently as Group CFO and member of the Group Executive Committee from 2007 to 2014. His career began in 1988 at KPMG in London. George Quinn earned his degree in engineering from the University of Strathclyde, Scotland. Philip Ryan, member of the Swiss Re Board of Directors since 2015, and Sir Paul Tucker, member since 2016, will not stand for re-election at the upcoming AGM. Both are members of the Risk Committee. In addition, Mr. Ryan is also a member of the Audit Committee. Swiss Re's Chairman Jacques de Vaucleroy said: "On behalf of my colleagues, I would like to thank Phil and Paul for their great dedication and strong contributions to Swiss Re's strategic development over the past years. Their guidance and expertise will be thoroughly missed, and we wish them all the best in their future endeavours." For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or ... .

Swiss Re

The Swiss Re Group is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk – from natural catastrophes to climate change, from ageing populations to cyber crime. The aim of the Swiss Re Group is to enable society to thrive and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for its clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863, the Swiss Re Group operates through a network of around 80 offices globally. Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

Certain statements and illustrations contained herein are forward-looking. These statements (including as to plans, objectives, targets, and trends) and illustrations provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical fact or current fact. Further information on forward looking statements can be found in the Legal Notice section of Swiss Re's website .

