Nordex Group achieves record order intake of 8.3 GW in the fiscal year 2024

Stable pricing continued with ASP of EUR 0.90 million per MW in 2024 Full year 2024 order intake mainly driven by Germany, Türkiye, Canada, South Africa and Spain Hamburg, 15 January 2025. The Nordex Group has significantly increased its order intake for 2024 by around 13 percent, reaching a total of 8,336 megawatts (MW) with 1,452 wind turbines, compared to 7,358 MW with 1,270 wind turbines in the previous year. Order intake in the 4 th Quarter of 2024 In the fourth quarter of 2024 alone, customers ordered 547 wind turbines, up from 420 turbines in Q4/2023, achieving a total volume of 3,253 MW. This represents an increase of nearly 32 percent compared to the 2,466 MW in Q4/2023. The Average Sales Price in Euros per megawatt of capacity (ASP) improved to EUR 0.89 million/MW in the fourth quarter, up from EUR 0.84 million/MW in the same quarter of the previous year. In the last quarter of 2024, 89 percent of orders (in MW) came from Europe, representing the largest share, while approximately 11 percent were received from the North American region. In total, orders were received from 14 countries, with the largest individual markets being Germany, Türkiye and Canada. Order intake for the full year 2024 Overall, the Nordex Group received orders from 24 countries in 2024, achieving an Average Sales Price of EUR 0.90 million/MW, up from EUR 0.84 million/MW in 2023. Europe, with orders from 18 countries, accounted for 79 percent of total order intake. The largest individual European markets were Germany, Türkiye and Spain. The North American region, including Canada, represented 12 percent of the orders and the "Rest of the World" region including South Africa, accounted for 8 percent of the orders received. “I am very pleased that the order intake momentum, especially in the final weeks of the year, has demonstrated our ability to offer a highly competitive product portfolio to our customers. Numerous orders from our core markets in Europe, along with significant orders from North America, have contributed to a very solid order backlog at stable prices by the end of the year. Nordex is well positioned for the future, and I expect that, with a stable macroeconomic environment, we will continue to see strong demand for our products in 2025,” says José Luis Blanco, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nordex Group.

The Nordex Group - a profile The Group has installed more than 53 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,200 employees, and the Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Nordex' product portfolio is currently focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with constrained grid capacity.

