Rodent Control Market Driving The Strong CAGR 6.4% In The Industry Market Dynamics And Growth Overview Report 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rodent Control Overview

The chemical segment accounted for over one-third of the global market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2027.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A surge in urbanization, rapid population growth, evolving climatic conditions, and easy accessibility to rodent control products and services are driving the growth of the global rodent control market .According to Allied Market Research's report titled“Rodent Control Market by Type (Chemical, Mechanical, Biological, and Others) and Application (Commercial, Residential, Agriculture, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global rodent control market was valued at $2.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $3.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Growth DriversThe market growth is primarily fueled by:- Urbanization and Population Growth: Increased construction activities in urban areas.- Climatic Changes: Rising global temperatures leading to rodent proliferation.- Product Accessibility: Availability of a diverse range of rodent control solutions.However, growth is hampered by stringent regulations and bans on chemical-based solutions. The rise of R&D efforts to create bio-based rodenticides presents a promising avenue for future expansion.Market InsightsBy Type: The Chemical Segment Leads- The chemical segment accounted for over one-third of the global market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2027.- Industry players are prioritizing less toxic, compliant products to align with safety standards under the Food Quality Protection Act.- The biological segment is set to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, driven by ongoing research to develop pathogen-based rodent control solutions.By Application: Residential Use Dominates- The residential segment held the largest share in 2019, comprising nearly one-third of the market, and will continue to lead, driven by rising construction activities and government initiatives.- The commercial segment, however, is poised for the highest CAGR of 6.8%, fueled by increased demand in sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, and agriculture.Regional OutlookNorth America: A Leading Market- In 2019, North America accounted for nearly half of the global market and is expected to retain its leadership due to government-led vector control programs and economic growth.Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing Region- The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027, driven by agricultural expansion and increased organic food production in countries like China and India.Key Market PlayersLeading players in the rodent control market include:- Syngenta AG- Senestech Corporation- Anti Cimex- BASF SE- Bayer AG- Ecolab Inc.- Neogen Corporation- PelGar International- Rentokil Initial Plc- Rollins Inc.With a focus on innovation and sustainability, these companies are driving industry advancements while navigating regulatory challenges.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.