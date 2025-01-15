South Africa calls for ceasefire in Gaza to allow humanitarian aid amid ongoing conflict

(MENAFN)

South Africa would surely welcome a truce in Gaza to allow humanitarian supplies and eventually halt the Israeli genocide against Palestine, in line with Leader Cyril Ramaphosa.



Ramaphosa was replaying to reports that a ceasefire truce was becoming more likely following the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) brutally bombarded Palestine, murdering more than 46,000 individuals, such us women and kids, and leading globe institutions to accuse Israel of committing genocide.



Vincent Mangwenya, a deputy for Ramaphosa, said to IOL that South Africa remained steadfast in its long-held belief that the Palestinians should no longer be displaced. "We have repeatedly demanded that humanitarian routes be opened.



Consequently, any ceasefire arrangement will be urgently required implementing and will assist help those needing food, water, and medicine, he stated. Previous Member of Parliament Ghaleb Cachalia announced the progress in the negotiations among Hamas and Israel is a positive improvement.



