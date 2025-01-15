LG LAUNCHES UNIQUE AND INNOVATIVE PURICARE AEROFURNITURE IN DUBAI WITH TRY AND BUY EVENT

(MENAFN- LG-One Gulf) Dubai, January 14, 2025 – LG Electronics (LG), in collaboration with the Dubai Expat Community (DEC), selected a number of technology and design fans for a unique opportunity to test and review the revolutionary PuriCare™ AeroFurniture at The Try and Buy event, which will run until February 28.



The PuriCare™ AeroFurniture is a stylish air purifier that seamlessly blends into any living space, with mood lighting, wireless charging, smart control, sleep mode, and of course 360° Air Purification.

A multifaceted addition to any sophisticated room, the LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture reimagines air purification, transforming it from a practical appliance into a chic and functional piece of furniture. Its four-in-one – 360° Air Purifier; mood lighting; Side table; and wireless charger – design elegantly elevates any living space with its modern aesthetic.



Convert your space into a sanctuary of tranquillity with AeroFurniture's customizable mood lighting, selecting from a spectrum of colors and adjusting brightness to perfectly complement your mood and activity. Whether you desire a calming, warm glow for relaxation or a vibrant, energizing ambiance for work or socializing, the AeroFurniture allows you to curate the perfect atmosphere with a simple touch.

Say goodbye too to tangled cords and cluttered surfaces thanks to the AeroFurniture's integrated wireless charging pad. Simply place your compatible smartphone or other device on the designated area for effortless and convenient charging for seamless integration that eliminates the need for unsightly cables, freeing up valuable space, and adding to the sleek and minimalist aesthetic of the AeroFurniture.

And the innovative LG product can even help you experience truly restful sleep with its whisper-quiet sleep mode, designed to minimize noise disruption, ensuring a peaceful environment conducive to deep, uninterrupted slumber. Further enhancing the sleep experience, the LG ThinQ app allows you to effortlessly integrate the AeroFurniture into your bedtime routine by pre-setting preferred sleep mode settings, including fan speed and lighting, for a personalized sleep sanctuary. Wake up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated, ready to take on the day, thanks to the AeroFurniture's commitment to both clean air and a tranquil sleep environment.





