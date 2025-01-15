Dollar Dips Below 4,300 Colombian Pesos for First Time in 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US dollar closed below 4,300 Colombian pesos for the first time in 2025, marking a significant shift in the currency market. On January 14, 2025, the Colombian peso strengthened by approximately 58 pesos, ending the day at 4,292 pesos per dollar. This represents the lowest price for the dollar in Colombia since October 18, 2024, when it closed at 4,272.40 pesos.



Several factors have contributed to this trend. Expectations of potential interest rate cuts by the US Reserve in 2025 have weakened the dollar globally. As Colombia's main export, oil price fluctuations directly impact the peso's value against the dollar.



Colombia's central bank decisions on interest rates influence currency valuation. Recent political events, including Donald Trump's Iowa primary victory, add uncertainty to international markets.







Currency experts project continued volatility for the dollar in Colombia throughout 2025. Henry Amorocho from Universidad del Rosario predicts a range of 3,700 to 4,050 pesos per dollar this year. Corficolombiana forecasts an average of 4,344 pesos in the first half of 2025.



The peso's appreciation brings mixed effects for Colombia's economy. It may reduce export competitiveness but could lower import costs and help control inflation. Businesses and investors must remain alert to economic and political developments affecting currency values.

The Colombian peso's performance aligns with regional trends, as other Latin American currencies also strengthen against the dollar. However, challenges remain, including potential US trade policies and domestic economic reforms that could impact fiscal deficits and investor confidence.



As of January 15, 2025, the official exchange rate stood at 4,300.24 pesos per dollar, reflecting the ongoing volatility in the currency market. This recent strengthening of the peso represents a significant shift from its performance in previous years. It highlights the complex interplay of local and global economic forces shaping Colombia's financial landscape.

