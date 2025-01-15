Former Armenian Security Chief Predicts Pashinyan May Withdraw Armenia From CSTO
Date
1/15/2025 3:09:55 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Former Director of the National Security Service of Armenia,
Artur Vanetsyan, has suggested that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
may soon announce Armenia's withdrawal from the Collective Security
Treaty Organization (CSTO), Azernews reports via
Armenian outlets.
Vanetsyan criticized the recent signing of the strategic
partnership document between Armenia and the United States,
labeling it a rushed decision that disregards potential
consequences.
"Any government decision should be based on the interests of the
country," Vanetsyan stated on social media. "But in the case of
this agreement, there is a rush to please others. According to the
laws of the genre, Pashinyan will also announce his withdrawal from
the CSTO in the near future."
He further noted that Pashinyan's foreign policy decisions
remain adventurous and could lead to new disasters for Armenia.
Vanetsyan's remarks highlight growing internal dissent over the
country's strategic alignments.
