Ministry Of Culture Participates In Meeting Of ALECSO Permanent Committee For Arab Culture In Rabat

Rabat: The Ministry of Culture, represented by the department of culture and arts, participated in the meeting of the Permanent Committee for Arab Culture of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO), in Rabat, Morocco, in preparation for the 24th Arab Culture Ministers Conference.

The meeting discussed a number of important issues on the agenda, with participants focusing on the role of cultural and creative industries as a strategic option to enhance development in the Arab world.

The meeting also discussed ways to develop digitization and modern technologies, enhance the common Arab cultural market, and facilitate the movement of writers, intellectuals, and artists between member states.

The meeting reviewed mechanisms to support the transfer of cultural industries between Arab countries, in addition to discussing the development of cultural policies and enhancing Arab cooperation in the cultural field. During the meeting, the presidency of the current session was handed over from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Kingdom of Morocco, which will lead the work of this session.

This meeting is part of the joint efforts to support Arab cultural work and develop initiatives that contribute to enhancing the presence of Arab culture regionally and internationally.

