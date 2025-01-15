MAX To Exhibit At World Of Concrete 2025: Introducing Autonomous Mobile Tying Robot, Rebar Tying Unit For Automation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

- Exhibiting Automated Equipment That Aims to Solve Issues in Industry, Including Shortage -

TOKYO, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAX CO., LTD. (hereinafter "MAX," based in Japan), the world's first company to release a battery-operated rebar tying tool, is pleased to announce that it will exhibit at the "World of Concrete 2025," one of the world's largest exhibitions for the concrete construction industry, to be held in Las Vegas from January 21 to 23 (PST). This will be the first time for MAX to exhibit at this event.

During this exhibition, MAX will be introducing an Autonomous Mobile Tying Robot and a Rebar Tying Unit for Automation that are currently under development. In addition, MAX will introduce the CONNECTED TWINTIER (with 4G LTE communication and GPS functions), which is scheduled to be released in North America in the spring of 2025.

Image1:



Since the release of the world's first battery-operated rebar tying tool in 1993, MAX has been working on product improvement and new product development. The TWINTIER, which was released in 2017, is used as an indispensable tool at many construction sites and precast plants in Japan, Europe, and the United States, and its use is spreading gradually. It is used for construction of social infrastructure such as buildings, logistics facilities, roads, and bridges around the world.

In the construction industry nowadays, where the shortage of labor is becoming more serious due to workforce aging, there is a lively movement toward automation and robotization in various fields to improve productivity at construction sites. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan predicts that the robotics industry market, which was worth 2.85 trillion yen in 2020, is expected to nearly double to 5.26 trillion yen by 2025. Considering this background, MAX is promoting research and development while designing and manufacturing in-house to meet the needs of construction sites through automation and robotics, combined with the rebar tying techniques MAX has cultivated and refined over many years using hand tools.

MAX's exhibition overview

Theme: REVOLUTIONIZE REBAR TYING -- Continuing to create new standards for rebar tying --

Logo:



The design, characterized by countless overlapping colors and the corporate colors of black and red, represents the layers of technology and culture MAX has cultivated over time. It expresses how MAX harnesses new insights in manufacturing, reflecting them in its growth and transcend to new frontiers and more advanced future products.

Booth images for illustrative purposes only:



Main exhibits

Image2:



Autonomous Mobile Tying Robot

In floor rebar tying operations, the robot autonomously generates optimal routes, patrols designated areas, and ties rebar. Equipped with adaptive capabilities, it instantly regenerates a new route when detecting obstacles, ensuring seamless operation. Furthermore, through a centralized system for swarm control, multiple units can work in coordination. Swift and precise tying is achieved with cutting-edge intelligence. By integrating advanced technologies, the Autonomous Mobile Tying Robot creates new value for the future.

Rebar Tying Unit for Automation

The specialized unit, developed by fully utilizing the company's TWINTIER technology and integrating suitable automation innovations, can be customized to suit various devices, including robotic arms. It automatically detects the tying target area, adjusts to the optimal position, angle, and stroke, and ties rebar with accuracy. Also, it detects rebar misalignment or obstacles and autonomously executes adjustments or avoidance measures. The Rebar Tying Unit for Automation aims to deliver exceptional tying quality and outstanding operational performance.

CONNECTED TWINTIER

With 4G LTE communication and GPS functions integrated into the TWINTIER, it is possible to remotely monitor the location and operational status of tools. Security alerts and real-time tracking can remotely lock tools to prevent unauthorized use when the tools are taken outside designated areas.

Additionally, the visualization of work performance for each tool, combined with troubleshooting and maintenance alerts, maximizes tool efficiency. This drastically enhances productivity and security at job sites.

Future plans and prospects

MAX has a corporate vision of "Making work life easier and more enjoyable worldwide" and aims to "Creating new standard and maximizing life fulfilment" as the value it provides to achieve this. "New standards" are created by listening to the voices of its customers and thoroughly pursuing user-friendly, efficient, and safe products and services. In order to realize this, MAX will continue to create new products and services with its unique technology and ideas, and, while providing high-quality products, will continue to improve and evolve its products by placing importance on the "strict adherence to the principle of three realities" of listening directly to the voices of its customers.

MAX aims to achieve an overseas sales ratio of over 55% by fiscal 2030. The first step in this initiative is to showcase its products at the "World of Concrete." MAX will listen to the opinions and requests of visitors to the exhibition and reflect them in future product development. MAX will also convey how its rebar tying tools can contribute to solving social issues such as the labor shortage and improving work efficiency at construction sites. Through this event, MAX hopes visitors can witness the company working on achieving its medium-term management plan and creating the future.

Interview inquiries

Notes:

*The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of publication, but please note that this information is subject to change.

*TWINTIER is a registered trademark of MAX CO., LTD.

SOURCE MAX CO., LTD.

