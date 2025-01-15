(MENAFN) The chief of the Department of Foreign Policy Planning at the Russian Foreign looked at Africa's reinforced influence in globe in an article named "The African pole of a multipolar world" that was issued by Russia in Global Affairs on January 6.



Alexey Drobinin highlighted the need of Africa being a main pole in the multipolar globe and the importance of equality-based and sovereignty-respecting collaboration.



Russia has emphasized over and again that solving Africa's problem calls for a customized strategy led by African countries. "Russia is ready to assist the continent's countries in achieving genuine sovereignty, and to actively resist Western attempts to impose politicized solutions to internal issues on our African friends, based on the principle formulated by Africans themselves: 'African solutions to African problems,'" stated Anatoly Bashkin, chief of the Africa Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, via a meeting held in October at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) outlined "Russia-Africa: What's Next?



