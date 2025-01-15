(MENAFN) In an effort to expedite the issue of "political prisoners" via a deal negotiated by the Catholic Church, Leader Joe Biden has stated of his aim to remove Cuba from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism, in line with a White House declaration.



By the end of Biden's tenure on January 20, "many dozens" of seizures who Washington views as "unjustly" jailed will be released, senior US administration officials said the Associated Press on Tuesday. Washington intends to reverse parts of a 2017 pact that reinforced US policy toward Cuba in return for lowering some economic strains on Havana.



“In taking these steps to bolster the ongoing dialogue between the government of Cuba and the Catholic Church, President Biden is also honoring the wisdom and counsel that has been provided to him by many world leaders,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre approved in a statement.



