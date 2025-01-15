Egypt's Local Development Minister Meets S. Korean Ambassador To Strengthen Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Manal Awad, Egypt's of Local Development, welcomed Kim Young-hyun, South Korea's Ambassador to Cairo, for a meeting to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in the field of local development. The Monday meeting was also attended by Hossam Al-Qawish, Assistant Minister for International Cooperation, Khaled Qassem, Assistant Minister for Institutional Development and Policy Support, and a delegation from the South Korean Embassy.

The discussions focused on advancing the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Egypt's of Local Development and the South Korean Ministry of Interior and Safety. The MoU aims to promote collaboration in several key areas, including local development strategies, solid waste management, training, and capacity-building initiatives.

One of the key topics was the Korean grant for establishing a simulation model at the Saqqara Training Center to train local officials, private sector professionals, and civil society members on solid waste management practices. The parties also reviewed scholarship and training programs in South Korea designed to enhance the skills of local cadres, as well as feasibility studies for technical projects managed by the Ministry.







A significant portion of the meeting was dedicated to discussing mechanisms for implementing the MoU's provisions, particularly in relation to Egypt's presidential initiative,“Decent Life.” The initiative, recognized globally for its impact on rural development and improving citizens' quality of life, was seen as an opportunity for collaboration with the Samuel Undong Foundation, a South Korean organization specializing in rural development.

Minister Awad expressed Egypt's strong interest in leveraging South Korea's expertise in local administration and development programs. She commended the solid bilateral relations between the two nations, noting the progress made in recent years across various fields. She also highlighted her commitment to strengthening training opportunities for local government employees, as well as advancing key areas such as women's empowerment, the green economy, climate change mitigation, and digital transformation.

Ambassador Kim Young-hyun reaffirmed South Korea's readiness to support the implementation of the MoU and expressed optimism about the potential benefits of joint cooperation for both nations. He emphasized the importance of transferring and localizing South Korean technologies in solid waste management, environmental conservation, and rural development, while continuing capacity-building efforts for local cadres.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties agreed to maintain regular coordination and communication to ensure the successful implementation of the MoU. They also discussed potential new initiatives to further deepen bilateral cooperation and address shared development goals.