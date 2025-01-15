From Content Creator To Author: Prajakta Koli Pens Her First Novel

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Early adopters of social often have a significant advantage, and this holds true across various fields, from entertainment to business and beyond. Those who embraced the early on didn't just ride the wave - they helped shape its very foundation. They understood the nuances, the algorithms, and the evolving dynamics of social media long before it became mainstream. In many ways, these pioneers have become the veterans of the digital age, having navigated its challenges and opportunities from the start. Their early engagement allowed them to build loyal followings, hone their personal brands, and experiment with content in ways that would later become the blueprint for others to follow.

Almost a decade ago, in one of his interviews, Shah Rukh Khan made a prediction that, in the future, stardom could be shared between movie stars and celebrated figures from other platforms. He was, in fact, highlighting the rise of influencers. These new-age stars have carved out their own space alongside traditional entertainment icons, securing lucrative brand endorsements, making appearances on reality TV, gracing international fashion runways as showstoppers, and even transitioning into the film industry.

One name that clearly stands out in this list is Prajakta Koli, who got on the social media bandwagon early and established herself as one of the leading content creators, always staying ahead of the curve. Almost an expert in engagement, she has mastered her craft and is now pushing boundaries into new spaces-diversifying her ventures, experimenting with different platforms, and taking part in large-scale collaborations. Initially known as a YouTuber, she transitioned into acting with Dharma Productions' Jugjugg Jeeyo and Netflix's Mismatched. She has another project coming up on Amazon Prime Video. She has also sung a few songs and, just yesterday, released her book, Too Good To Be True.

She was in Dubai earlier this week to attend the 3rd Edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, and City Times caught up with her to learn more about her book, her future projects, and what really gets her going in the fast-paced world of social media.

In the digital industry, everything is heavily statistical, and a person's popularity is often measured by the number of followers they have. Do you think numbers should define an artist's popularity or importance?

Initially, I used to get obsessed with numbers, always chasing milestones and targets, constantly aiming for the next one, then the next million, and so on. Over time, I've realised that the digital economy is growing in such a way that each creator's reach is different. There's a huge audience in my country who may not know who I am, despite the numbers I have. Then, there are others who have found their niche; they may not have many followers, but their engagement is strong.

On the flip side, many people argue there's too much focus on quantification, but hasn't this always been the case? Consider the number of tickets sold, the weeks a film runs in theatres, how much money it makes, the number of screens it's shown on, or how many sold-out shows an artist has had. These were all stats because it's a huge business, and at the end of the day, everything must tally up on paper. There are consumers, products, and corporations currently involved in this business. So, how can we escape quantification now?

You may not always have ideas for everyday content or experience writer's block, but you still have to feed the monster. How do you navigate the balance between demand and supply?

The fate of your content is incredibly unpredictable. You just never know what will work and what won't. I've made around 800 videos, and for some, I was so sure they would perform well, but they hardly got any engagement. On the other hand, videos I posted as fillers, or ones I didn't consider my best work, worked wonders. I've come to understand that I have no control over what goes viral. You learn to make peace with this because it happens so often. The only control I have is creating content that feels right to me, based on my sensibilities, and that's what I've stuck to over the past few years. One shouldn't judge content as good or bad, viral or non-viral, until it's out there.

Influencers have taken up spaces traditionally reserved for actors due to their popularity. Do you think that's fair to someone who has been studying this profession?

I like that we're living in a time where opportunities aren't finite. It's not like you only have four auditions a year, and by taking one spot, you add to the saturation. If it were true that I was getting acting assignments based on my numbers, I would have nailed every audition I've given in the past five years. I've done hundreds, and before flying to Dubai this morning, I attempted two auditions last night. So, clearly, it's about more than just numbers. It's also a reality check for creators like me who want to diversify beyond what we're currently doing.

Now that you've made a name for yourself and are widely recognised as a public figure, what is one thing you've adopted that you initially avoided?

I don't have anything concrete in mind, but yes, I'm not the type of person who likes to dress up. I went to one event casually, and the next day, the entire internet made it seem like a crime. And then there are those dreaded airport looks. I almost fell into that trap, but I told myself that I'm here to work for many more decades, and this shouldn't define me. I'm not comfortable dressing up for the airport, so I decided to stick to what I like doing instead of succumbing to the pressure. I guess I've found my equilibrium.

You've delivered some significant speeches and made notable appearances at global events like the COP28 Climate Summit and the Goalkeepers Summit. How did those opportunities come about?

It all started in 2015 when I began talking about mental health, and it resonated strongly with a larger audience. I was a very skinny child from a middle-class background, coming from a secure place. But when I first put myself out there, I realized I was becoming more vulnerable to the opinions of others. People started saying I looked like a pole, didn't wear makeup, and looked malnourished, among other things. That's when I realised I had already built a supportive community through my channel by talking about body positivity. I was also fortunate to work with incredible collaborators, starting with YouTube, followed by We Are Yuvaa, Goalkeepers, the Michelle Obama Foundation, and opportunities like going to the UN and COP28. This is not deliberate at all. I actually love talking about things that matter to me and to my audiences.

You've just debuted as an author with Too Good To Be True. What inspired you to write a romantic novel, and can you walk us through the process?

Honestly, I'm still amazed at how much has happened. When I started making YouTube videos, I never imagined films, OTT, or global events would come my way. I've taken chances, failed at some, and succeeded in others, but they were all conscious choices. I enjoy being dynamic and trying different things. During the lockdown, I realised I wanted to explore long-form storytelling and develop characters further. Though I had never written a screenplay, I started writing excerpts for my journal and vlogs. To commit fully, I made a public announcement, and that helped me stay dedicated. Harper's reached out to see if I had a publisher and asked for some chapters. I began writing in 2023, finished the first draft in April 2024, the final draft in November 2024, and it was launched on January 13. It's a romantic novel, and my main characters are Avani and Aman.