(MENAFN) Kiev could think more lowering the conscription age, but only following the nation receives enough gear from its globe sponsors, Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky has indicated.





Through a conference with German Defense Boris Pistorius on Tuesday, Zelensky stressed that the nation’s armed face acute lack of crucial gear, such as armored vehicles and artillery, rather than workers.





In line with Zelensky, guaranteeing that all troops are appropriately equipped must take priority ahead of broadening the conscription base, as stated by Ukrainian media.





“We have more than 100 brigades on the battlefield, and each of them needs to be fully staffed every day. But we are constantly facing shortages – especially in armored vehicles, artillery, and other necessary equipment,” he declared, underlining that most units are struggling owing to constant gear failures and maintenance problems.





“Therefore, when we talk about increasing the number of our troops, we must first address the issue of adequate supplies… Our partners have all these requests,” he announced to reporters.



MENAFN15012025000045016953ID1109091434