(MENAFN) Volkswagen Group’s vehicle distributions decreased by 2.3 percent to 9.03 million in the previous month because of decreasing trades all over China, based on a new report.



The group involves car varieties such as Volkswagen, Audi, Bugatti, Seat, Skoda, as well as Porsche.



Battery electric vehicle (BEV) trades dropped by 3.4 percent to 744,800 in the past year, whereas BEV trades in China, which is the group’s biggest trades market, surged by 12 percent to 40,100.



Volkswagen Group’s distributions in China decreased 9.5 percent to 3.2 million; distributions to Europe dropped 0.4 percent to nearly 3.3 million vehicles, and distributions to North America jumped 6.4 percent to a little more than 1 million vehicles.



Electric vehicles (EVs) contributed for 8.3 percent of the group's overall trades.



The group’s distributions of Volkswagen-branded automobiles dropped by 1.4 percent to 4.8 million in the previous month because of decreasing trades in China.

MENAFN15012025000045016755ID1109091421