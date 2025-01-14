Intertec Systems Hosts Health Tech Innovation Summit 2024, Paving The Way For Healthcare Transformation In The UAE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Healthcare leaders in the UAE gathered at the summit to discover how AI, data solutions, and digital tools are reshaping healthcare practices and patient care.

- Vijay Jethani, Director - Healthcare, Intertec SystemsDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Intertec Systems , in partnership with HPE and THB, recently hosted the Health Tech Innovation Summit 2024, a transformative event focused on the future of healthcare technology . Held on November 28, 2024, the summit brought together healthcare leaders, professionals, and technology innovators from across the UAE to explore cutting-edge advancements shaping the healthcare sector.The event emphasized the potential of AI, digital transformation, and advanced data management in revolutionizing healthcare delivery. Key discussions covered the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) in optimizing patient care, enhancing operational efficiencies, and transforming clinical practices.“The Health Tech Innovation Summit 2024 has reinforced our vision of empowering healthcare organizations in the Middle East with transformative IT solutions. By leveraging AI and data management technologies, we are helping healthcare leaders provide better patient care, streamline operations, and embrace digital healthcare,” said Vijay Jethani, Director – Government, Healthcare and Retail, at Intertec Systems.A Platform for Collaboration and Knowledge Sharing:The summit offered invaluable insights into how the healthcare industry can evolve by adopting technology to meet current challenges and future demands. Experts from HPE, THB, and Intertec Systems shared knowledge on best practices, real-world success stories, and strategies for securing and managing healthcare data.Healthcare professionals and leaders had the opportunity to gain strategic knowledge on improving business outcomes, learn from proven case studies, and network with industry experts. The event underscored the importance of collaboration in driving innovation and positive change in healthcare delivery across the region.Vision for a Smarter, Safer Healthcare Future:As part of its commitment to healthcare transformation, Intertec Systems will continue to focus on providing advanced IT solutions that drive smarter, safer, and more efficient healthcare practices. Through partnerships with HPE and THB, Intertec aims to accelerate the region's healthcare digitalization journey and improve patient outcomes with the power of AI, cloud, and data security solutions.“Our long-term vision is to foster a healthcare ecosystem where technology empowers both patients and providers, creating more personalized care and predictive healthcare solutions,” added Sanil Pai, Healthcare Lead at Intertec Systems.About Intertec Systems:Established in 1991, Intertec Systems is a leading IT solutions and services provider, championing the cause of digital transformation across the Middle East and India. With over 50 technology alliances, Intertec boasts robust capabilities in digital transformation, cloud, security, application services, and managed services. Serving a diverse clientele from public sector, healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, real estate, and utilities, Intertec leverages multi-country delivery centers and industry-specific platforms to ensure rapid solutions for these industries.For more information, visit .

Intertec Systems

+971 4 447 9444

...

Rakshanda Bhardwaj

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Highlights from Health Tech Innovation Summit 2024 | Intertec Systems, HPE and THB

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Intertec Systems Hosts Health Tech Innovation Summit 2024, Paving the Way for Healthcare Transformation in the UAE News Provided By Intertec Systems January 14, 2025, 14:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies , Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry , IT Industry , Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Author Contact