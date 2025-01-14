Japan's Parliamentary Vice-Minister For Foreign Affairs Visits UNRWA School, Health Centre

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Japan's Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Hisashi Matsumoto on Tuesday visited Amman New Camp and observed the situation of Palestine refugee camp, as well as the activities and services provided by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The vice-minister and accompanying delegation, including Japanese Ambassador to Jordan Hideki Asari, were welcomed by Director of Jordan Field Office Olaf Becker, according to a Japanese embassy statement to The Jordan Times.

During his visit to the UNRWA Preparatory Girls School No.2, whose work is funded by Japan, Matsumoto was briefed by the school counsellor on the mental health challenges faced by young students as a result of the recent regional situation.

He, then, toured the UNRWA ANC Health Centre in the camp and observed the medical services provided by the UN agency, including the Mother and Child Health Handbook developed with the support of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Matsumoto praised the "hard" work and commitment of UNRWA staff to support Palestine refugees and affirmed that UNRWA plays an "indispensable role in providing humanitarian assistance, medical care, educational and other supports to Palestinian refugees," the statement said.

Becker expressed his sincere gratitude to the Japan government for its continuous political and financial support.

He highlighted the "crucial" impact of this funding in boosting education, protection and psychosocial services for over 100,000 Palestinian refugee students, particularly during these challenging times, offering vital support to Palestinian refugees.

Becker further commended Japan's commitment to fostering self-reliance, dignity and advancing the development of equitable opportunities for Palestinian refugees.

As one of the oldest partners with UNRWA, the Japan government has allocated $3.32 million to UNRWA Jordan for 'Critical Humanitarian Assistance to Palestine Refugees in Jordan in Education, Psychosocial and Protection Services' project between April 2024 and March 2025, according to the statement.