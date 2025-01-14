Mondee Takes Strategic Action To Position The Company For Long-Term Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondee Holdings, (OTC: MOND) (“ Mondee ” or the“ Company ”), a leading marketplace and artificial intelligence (AI) company, today announced that it has entered into a restructuring support agreement which outlines a series of transactions that will strengthen the Company's and position it for long term success, including a term sheet to sell substantially all of the assets of the Company to a newly formed entity owned by, among others, affiliates of TCW Asset Management Company LLC and Wingspire Capital LLC (the“TCW Bid”). If the TCW Bid is the successful one, following the closing of the sale, Mr. Prasad Gundumogula will have a 75% equity stake in, and serve as CEO of, the newly formed entity.

To effect the sale of the Company to the current bidder or another party with a higher and/or better offer, the Company has voluntarily initiated Chapter 11 proceedings. The Company's existing secured lenders will continue to support the Company throughout its Chapter 11 proceeding by committing to an additional $27.5 million financing for operating capital, in addition to the $21.5 million of financing they recently made available to the Company. Throughout the court supervised process, the Company will operate its business as usual and will continue to support its customers and partners without disruption. The Chapter 11 proceedings do not impact Mondee entities in Brazil, Mexico, India and Canada.

“Today's announcement marks an important step forward for Mondee, our valued customers, partners, and our dedicated team as we continue to transform our business for the future,” said Jesus Portillo, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer.“With a sustainable capital structure and a structured sales process, we will be well-equipped to enhance our leadership in the travel market. We have taken decisive action to overcome past challenges and are encouraged by employee engagement, organizational culture, and our ability to deliver best-in-class products and services.”

Mondee is in the process of filing“first day” motions with the Court. The relief requested will ensure a smooth transition into Chapter 11 and the ability to maintain normal operations, including Mondee's commitments to customers and partners and the payment of employee wages and benefits.

The Company is seeking to move expeditiously through this process and emerge from Chapter 11 in the beginning of the second quarter of 2025.

Mondee is represented by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP and Young Conway Stargatt & Taylor LLP as legal counsel, M3 Advisory Partners as restructuring advisor, and Piper Sandler & Co. as restructuring investment banker. TCW is represented by Proskauer Rose LLP and Prasad Gundumogula is represented by White & Case LLP.

Additional information regarding the Chapter 11 process is available at . Parties with questions can contact the Company's claims agent, Kroll Restructuring Administration LLC, by calling (888) 343-0753 (U.S. and Canada toll free) or +1 (646) 876-0157 (International) or emailing ... .

Established in 2011, Mondee is a leading travel marketplace and artificial intelligence (AI) technology company with its headquarters based in Austin, Texas. The Company operates 21 offices globally across the United States and Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, and Greece. Mondee is driving change in the leisure and corporate travel sectors through its broad array of innovative solutions. Available both as an app and through the web, the Company's platform processes over 50 million daily searches and generates a substantial transactional volume annually. Mondee Marketplace includes access to Abhi, one of the most powerful and fully integrated AI travel planning assistants in the market. Mondee's network and marketplace include approximately 65,000 travel experts, 500+ airlines, and over one million hotels and vacation rentals, 30,000 rental car pickup locations, and 50+ cruise lines. The Company also offers packaged solutions and ancillary offerings that serve its global distribution. For further information, visit: .

