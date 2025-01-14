Cuban Academy Of Sciences To Host International Symposium On Open Science

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) HAVANA, Cuba, (ACN) – The Cuban Academy of Sciences (ACC by its Spanish acronym) is organizing a symposium called Open Science for equity: priorities and challenges in the current international scenario, from January 28 to 31 at the Havana Center.

The event aims to contribute to the benefit of humanity, reduce inequalities between countries and promote the right to enjoy scientific advances, with scope to and innovation, said Nancy Pavon Fuentes, secretary of the institution.

She expressed, in statements to the Cuban News Agency, the recognition of the ACC, in November 2021 to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) when it proclaimed the Declaration on Open Science, and the need to deepen its conception as a common good.

According to the agenda of the event, they will address issues related to the concept and of science and its projections, the need for it to be borderless, the experience of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fight against all forms of discrimination and social inequality.

Public policies, interrelation, peace at the center of solidarity among peoples and nations, education, democratization of knowledge at the service of peoples, universities and integral development, roles of science academies and other organizations in the preservation of life, international solidarity and integration of people.

Likewise, contributions of scientific thought to historical memory, dialogue of civilizations and respect for cultural diversity, science and humanities, the necessary convergences and complementarities, in the midst of multiple crises and health for the preservation of life in a world with complex demographic dynamics.

The destruction of nature and current environmental problems, sustainability, food and nutritional security, sustainable development and social justice, advances in information and communication technologies, national, international agreements and peaceful coexistence.

Participation in the symposium is in the form of speaker and participant, and is one of the meetings of the 6th International Conference for the Balance of the World“With all and for the good of all”, For the dialogue among civilizations and For a Culture of Peace, which will be held from 28 to 31 this month at the Havana Convention Center.

The post Cuban Academy of Sciences to host International Symposium on Open Science appeared first on Caribbean News Global .