Austria Beats Kuwait 37-26 In Opening Match Of IHF World Men's Championship
Date
1/14/2025 7:04:14 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- The 29th edition of the International Handball Federation (IHF) 2025 Men's World Championship kicked off Tuesday with Austria beating Kuwait 37-26, in the co-hosted tournament by Croatia, Denmark and Norway, along 32 participating countries, lasting until February 2.
Despite its defeat, the Kuwaiti team did exceptionally well especially in the first half of the match, which ended 18-16 to Austria.
On Thursday, Kuwait will face France, which already played their opening match against Qatar.
France was able to defeat Qatar 37-19. (Pickup previous)
hmsh
MENAFN14012025000071011013ID1109090802
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.