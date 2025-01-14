Austria Beats Kuwait 37-26 In Opening Match Of IHF World Men's Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- The 29th edition of the International Handball Federation (IHF) 2025 Men's World Championship kicked off Tuesday with Austria beating Kuwait 37-26, in the co-hosted by Croatia, Denmark and Norway, along 32 participating countries, lasting until February 2.

Despite its defeat, the Kuwaiti team did exceptionally well especially in the first half of the match, which ended 18-16 to Austria.

On Thursday, Kuwait will face France, which already played their opening match against Qatar.

France was able to defeat Qatar 37-19. (Pickup previous)

