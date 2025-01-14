New Zealand – OECS To Bridge Critical Geothermal Energy Skills Gap

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) CASTRIES, St Lucia – As the first geothermal power in the independent OECS nations nears completion and other Eastern Caribbean countries advance their projects, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission has secured vital technical assistance to build local expertise in this emerging industry.

The OECS Geothermal Energy Capacity Building for Utilisation, and Local Development (OECS GEOBUILD) Programme announced a strategic collaboration with the Aotearoa New Zealand-Caribbean Facility for Energy (FRENZ) to conduct a comprehensive analysis of geothermal energy skills and training needs across the region. FRENZ is supported by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) through its International Development Cooperation. This six-month initiative will create a roadmap for developing sustainable capacity in geothermal energy development.

Dr Ernie Stapleton, GEOBUILD project manager, said:

“This collaboration comes at a critical moment in our region's energy transition. With multiple geothermal projects moving forward simultaneously at varying stages of development, we must ensure our people have the skills and education to develop and manage these resources effectively. We cannot rely indefinitely on external expertise.”

The initiative will examine workforce requirements across the geothermal development cycle, from initial exploration to power plant operation. It will identify opportunities to build expertise in project management, engineering and technical, environmental and social monitoring, community engagement, and regulatory oversight – essential skills as each OECS Member State joins pioneer Guadeloupe in generating power or other direct uses from the heat beneath our feet.

Dr Stapleton added:

“This isn't just about training individuals - it's about creating a sustainable ecosystem of knowledge and expertise that can support geothermal development across the entire region, building on the skills of those OECS nationals who have already undertaken training in this area in countries that are geothermal leaders, such as Iceland. As we work to reduce our dependence on imported fossil fuels, having this homegrown capacity becomes increasingly critical.”

FRENZ is delivered by Cowater International, ​ in association with JRG Energy and Elemental Group. The FRENZ team will deliver the technical assistance, drawing on New Zealand's extensive experience in geothermal energy development. Their final action plan will provide a detailed framework for building sustainable capacity in the OECS geothermal energy sector.

The initiative builds on nearly a decade of New Zealand's engagement in Caribbean geothermal development and represents a significant step forward in the region's transition to renewable energy. The resulting action plan will inform future capacity-building initiatives under the OECS GEOBUILD Programme and help ensure the long-term sustainability of geothermal projects across the OECS.

Lead advisor for FRENZ, Alastair Brookes, said:

“It is a pleasure to continue our working relationship with the OECS and build on our knowledge of geothermal energy development in the Caribbean. This activity will provide a great foundation for moving towards a sustainable geothermal industry in the region.”

The geothermal sector presents unique challenges for workforce development in small island states. Projects take years to develop, and opportunities for hands-on experience are limited. The collaboration with FRENZ is intended to help OECS GEOBUILD identify creative ways to build and maintain expertise even as projects progress at different speeds across different islands.

New Zealand's track record extends over 60 years of geothermal operations, including electricity generation, industrial processes, tourism and cultural uses. Twenty power plants located over eight high-temperature fields generate approximately eight trillion watt-hours a year. In 2022, geothermal resources contributed roughly 20 percent of New Zealand's total electricity supply, while all renewable resources generated 87 per cent.

Dominica is set to begin construction of the first geothermal power plant in the independent OECS and in the Caribbean Community, following 38 years of power generation from geothermal sources in neighbouring Guadeloupe, the first in France. Construction is estimated to be completed at the end of 2025.

The post New Zealand – OECS to bridge critical geothermal energy skills gap appeared first on Caribbean News Global .