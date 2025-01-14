عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

BEST AESTHETIC DOCTORS, PRODUCTS AND SERVICES - THE 2025 AESTHETIC EVERYTHING® AWARDS WINNERS - THE LIST IS OUT!


1/14/2025 6:30:43 PM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AWARD

BEST AESTHETIC DOCTORS, PRODUCTS AND SERVICES - THE 2025 AESTHETIC EVERYTHING® AWARDS WINNERS - THE LIST IS OUT!

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aesthetic Everything® and Beauty Wire Magazine has established itself as the premier online Public Relations (PR) influencer within the aesthetic and beauty industry, maintaining this top position for an impressive duration of 16 years. The brand boasts a substantial digital presence, evidenced by its following across all its social media platforms. Aesthetic Everything® reaches more than 1 million followers, demonstrating its wide-reaching influence and ability to engage with a diverse audience interested in beauty and aesthetics. Furthermore, Aesthetic Everything® has gained significant recognition and prestige through its featured position in Entrepreneur Magazine, a testament to its leadership and influence in the PR space. This accolade is further underscored by the brand's extensive online footprint, with over 10 million mentions across various websites and publications worldwide. This widespread acknowledgment and visibility underscore Aesthetic Everything®'s pivotal role in shaping trends, promoting brands, and influencing consumer behavior in the aesthetic and beauty sectors. Aesthetic Everything awards aesthetic doctors, products and services who are voted the best aesthetic industry professionals each year for the past 16 years. The list below is the announcement of the 2025 winners.

ANNOUNCING: 2025 AESTHETIC EVERYTHING® AWARDS WINNERS - THE LIST IS OUT!
VIEW COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS HERE:

SOME OF THE WINNERS ARE LISTED BELOW IN 2 SECTIONS

1ST SECTION:

Aesthetic Doctors, Nurses, Medical Spas, Medical Professionals Winners

2ND SECTION:

Aesthetic Companies, Aesthetic Services, Aesthetic Products/ Procedures Winners

AESTHETIC DOCTORS, NURSES, MEDICAL SPAS, MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS WINNERS

Top Aesthetic Doctors in America
Joseph A. Mele, III, MD, FACS
Natalie M. Curcio, MD, MPH, Curcio Dermatology, P.C.
Amir Moradi, MD
Dr. Alan J. Bauman, MD, ABHRS
Dr. Mark Berkowitz
Steven Victor, MD
Dr. Françisco Bueso – beYOUtiful Anti Aging Studio
Dr. Jeremy White
Dr. Golberg Functional and Aesthetic Medicine
Dr. Ken Anderson, MD, FISHRS, ABHRS

Top Plastic Surgeon West
Joseph A. Mele, III, MD, FACS

Top Plastic Surgeon East
Dr. Jeremy White – ARC Plastic Surgery

Top Facial Plastic Surgeon West
Amir Moradi, MD

Top Facial Plastic Surgeon Middle America
Dr. Mark Berkowitz

Top Cosmetic Dermatologist Middle America
Natalie M. Curcio, MD, MPH, Curcio Dermatology, P.C.

Top Cosmetic Dermatologist East Coast
Steven Victor, MD
Dr. Michael Kurzman

Top Anti-Aging Practitioner
Steven Victor, MD

Top Hair Restoration Surgeon East Coast
Dr. Alan J. Bauman, MD, ABHRS

Top Hair Restoration Surgeon Midwest
Dr. Mark Berkowitz

Top Hair Restoration Surgeon South
Dr. Ken Anderson, MD, FISHRS, ABHRS

Top Breast Surgeon
Joseph A. Mele, III, MD, FACS

America's #1 Cosmetic Surgery Provider
Sono Bello

Top Plastic Surgery Practice East Coast
Arc Plastic Surgery

Best Aesthetics Practice for Natural Beauty
Apex Dermatology

Top Medical Spa West
Jamie Howder, FNP-BC- Hospitality Medical Aesthetics

Top Medical Spa East Coast
Blush Medspa & Laser
Glenna Rene Pick ARNP Beauty Bar & Medspa
Essential Aesthetics and Laser
Rachel Lozina owner of Blue Water Spa

Top Medical Spa Middle America
beYOUtiful Anti Aging Studio
Ageless Aesthetics
D'vine Beauty Clinic, Brenda Perez FNP-C, MSN, CSFA

Top Aesthetic Nurse
Becca Huff, RN at Moradi MD
Shelley Jenkins, RN – Hospitality Medical Aesthetics
Shelby Vanderwall, RN – Hospitality Medical Aesthetics
Kay Mccunis – beYOUtiful Anti Aging Studio
Julie Robbins, RN – Bellatox Boutique
Katie Rudzinski, Kalye Winowski, Mei Lerner – Accents Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa

Top Aesthetic Injector
Jamie Howder, FNP-BC
Shelley Clayton, FNP-C – Ageless Aesthetics
Dr. Kamii, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC
Glenna Rene Pick ARNP Beauty Bar & Medspa
Katie Rudzinski, Kalye Winowski, Mei Lerner – Accents Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa
Kimberly Clemente

Top Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner
Jamie Howder, FNP-BC
Katie Rudzinski – Accents Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa
Shelley Clayton, FNP-C – Ageless Aesthetics
Glenna Rene Pick ARNP Beauty Bar & Medspa
D'vine Beauty Clinic, Brenda Perez FNP-C, MSN, CSFA

Top Aesthetician
Lindsey Gould
Hillary Pfeiffer, LE, CCE, CMA Beauty Bar & Medspa
Eva Sztupka-Kerschbaumer
Ashley Grant – Ageless Aesthetics
Abra Land – Ageless Aesthetics
Essential Aesthetics and Laser
Rachel Lozina owner of Blue Water Spa

INTERNATIONAL:

Top Aesthetic Doctors – Canada
RSVP Beauty Clinic

Top Aesthetic Doctor South Africa
Dr. Cathy

AESTHETIC COMPANIES, AESTHETIC SERVICES, AESTHETIC PRODUCTS/ PROCEDURES WINNERS

Best Medical Skin Care Line
Environ Skin Care

Top Medical Skin Care Distributor
DermaConcepts/Environ Skin Care

Top Aesthetic Laser Company
Cutera Inc.

Best Laser Tattoo Removal Training Program
Astanza

Top Laser for Prejuvenation
MOXI by Sciton

Top Medical Thread Device
MINTTM

Top Aesthetic Service Company
Shorr Solutions

Best New Laser Technology
Cutera excel® V+

Best Anti-Aging Laser
HALO by Sciton

Top Skin Care Devices
Rezenerate NanoFacial

Most Versatile Skin Rejuvenation Technology
Cutera SecretTM PRO

Best Skincare for Hair
KeraFactor by SkinQRI

Top Practice Management Software
PatientNow

Top Digital Marketing Agency
PatientNow
Websults

Top Anti-Aging Technology
Cutera SecretTM RF

Best IPL/Laser Platform – Luvo Darwin from MRP
Powered by MRP

Best New Acne Treatment
Cutera AviClearTM

Top Complete Body Sculpting Solution
Cutera TruBodyTM

Best Hair Removal System
BARE HRTM by Sciton

Best Vein Treatment
ClearV by Sciton

Top Scar and Skin Repair Treatment
Silagen / Newmedical Technology, Inc. / Silagen Scar Refinement System

Best Microneedling Platform with Plasma Technology
MD360

Best New Niche Fragrance Brand
FLEURIT PARFUMS

Top Aesthetic Consulting Firm
Jessica Hunter

Top Medical Skin Care Line
Epicutis

Most Valuable Aesthetic Technology
AgeJET

Most Powerful Pico Laser
Astanza

CoudMedSpas
The Best Real Estate Opportunity for Healthcare &

In order to be included in The 2026 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards, please join as a member before December 22nd, 2025.

Please be sure to purchase your Awards Nomination profile membership for $250 / Annually here:

Your membership and awards nominations stay active every year until you cancel your membership.

Once you submit your profile, we will contact you directly to approve your nomination suggestions and requests.

THE 2026 AESTHETIC EVERYTHING® AESTHETIC AND COSMETIC MEDICINE AWARDS VOTING DATES:

2026 Awards Voting Starts January 13th, 2026

2026 Awards Voting Ends February 7th, 2026

2026 Award Winners Announced February 14th, 2026

AESTHETIC EVERYTHING® MEMBERSHIPS

Aesthetic Everything® Membership Profile Website:


Aesthetic Everything® Website Profile $250/ Annual Fee:


BEAUTY WIRE MAGAZINE

Beauty Wire Magazine Website:

Vanessa Florez
Aesthetic Everything
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN14012025003118003196ID1109090722


EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search