Bat Flips To Sign Flips: Oat Foundry's Picture Flap Brings Blue Jays History To Life At Rogers Centre

- Sarah Van Bemmel, Creative Director at Oat FoundryTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As part of the Rogers Centre's $400 million renovation, Oat Foundry , a Philadelphia-based analog signage company, installed a striking 17-foot-long Picture Flap display in the exclusive Rogers Banner Club, bringing Blue Jays' most iconic moments to life. The mechanical, retro-style display flips through highlights like José Bautista's legendary bat flip and the team's 1992 and 1993 World Series victories, creating a dynamic and nostalgic fan experience that perfectly complements the stadium's transformation.The Rogers Banner Club is a premium space designed by RISE DBI with luxury, comfort, and heritage in mind. Clad in red, white, and blue, the club celebrates Blue Jays history while being one of the exclusive seating areas in the stadium. The Banner Club offers fans unparalleled sightlines and top-tier amenities – delivering an immersive experience for guests. Oat Foundry's Picture Flap acts as the visual centerpiece of the club, seamlessly blending into the space while adding an interactive storytelling element that immerses fans in the team's legacy.Amid the hundreds of modern LED screens and digital displays throughout the renovated stadium, the analog Picture Flap stands out as a subtle yet powerful homage to the Blue Jays rich history. Its kinetic, mechanical motion offers a refreshing contrast to the high-tech environment, inviting fans to slow down and engage with Blue Jays' past in a tactile, meaningful way. Unlike digital signage, the Picture Flap evokes nostalgia and timelessness, deepening the emotional connection between fans and the game."The Toronto Blue Jays Picture Flap project is a personal favorite and one of our largest and most impressive displays to date. It beautifully combines old and new elements, from the technology in play to the curated art collection. Every detail was carefully considered, including the museum-style enclosure that illuminates the Picture Flap display." – Sarah Van Bemmel, Oat Foundry Creative DirectorOat Foundry's installation and the Banner Club enhancements are part of the broader Rogers Centre renovation, which includes upgraded seating, new social spaces like the Corona Rooftop Patio, and enhanced player facilities. The Picture Flap is not only a visual focal point but also a key part of the stadium's effort to blend modern fan experiences with tributes to the past.As Oat Foundry continues to push the boundaries of what's possible with mechanical displays, their work at the Rogers Centre proves that analog technology still has a place in the modern world, particularly in environments that celebrate legacy and tradition.

